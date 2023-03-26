Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramadan 2023: 3 delicious vegan delicacies that are must-have during the holy month

    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Since this is the holy month of Ramadan which is about fasting that gives them patience and calm, here are the three delicious and mouth-watering vegan delicacies that are a must-have during the month.

    Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims globally observe fast from sunrise to sunset. It is believed, that fasting brings them patience and spirituality. No food or drinks get consumed during fasting. 

    The only meals consumed are before sunrise (Sehri) and after sunset (Fajr). They are usually taken with family, community, or in the mosque. The sun rises with morning prayers called Fajr and sets with evening prayers called Maghrib.

    Nowadays, the scrumptious palette of vegetarian dishes is becoming more prominent thanks to veganism. Ramadan recipes are high in calories, but who would mind having a few extra calories when we have to fast for the whole day? Here are the three vegetarian dishes which are a must-have in the holy month of Ramadan.

    1. Vegetarian Shami Kabab:

    Vegetarian Shami kebabs are made from pre-soaked and minced chana dal or kala chana. They are excellent starters and can go well with onion-mint and lime chutney.

    2. Kashmiri Pulao:

    The Indianised version of Kashmiri Pulao is on the sweeter side. The Pulao is full of dry fruits like Badam (Almonds), Kaju (Cashew nuts), and Akhrot (Walnuts). Dry fruits are helpful in keeping you warm in the holy month of Ramadan. Fresh fruits like pineapple, apple, and pomegranate also get served along with the Pulao.

    3. Kashmiri Dum Aloo:

    Baby potatoes are deep-fried in oil and cooked in a gravy of onion, garlic, and curd. It goes well as a side dish or as a starter, and even as a main course with Basmati rice and Roti or Paratha and is commonly consumed during Iftar in the month of Ramadan.

