The 3 effective home remedies to reduce bloating problems in your body

Here are the three best and most useful health remedies to help you fight and prevent the bloating problems in the body daily post lunch and dinner.

We all are familiar with the feeling of that uncomfortable fullness or heaviness post meals which sometimes may happen without us eating not much food. Swelling or ache in the stomach accompanied by burping or abdominal discomfort are all signs of bloating. Eating too fast and swallowing air in process or feasting on large meals, constipation, liver disease, and pregnancy are common reasons for bloating in your body. In order to relieve yourself from bloating problems, here are the three beneficial home remedies to be used daily in your diet regimen.

1. Adding ginger to your meals daily: Ginger is a traditional remedy for digestive issues like indigestion, nausea, and bloating. It contains carminative, which is helpful for reducing excessive gas in the gastrointestinal tract. You can add freshly grated ginger to your tea with mint leaves or to dishes such as dals, chickpeas, rajma, soya, etc. You can also make a concoction of ginger in hot water and sip it after meals to get daily relief from bloating.

2. Warm water with fennel seeds: If you don’t want to prepare a hot drink, chewing on fennel seeds after meals can aid digestion and reduce gas and bloating. Add a teaspoon of fennel seeds to one cup of boiling water. Add some fresh ginger, a pinch of asafoetida, and a pinch of rock salt. You can also add cumin and coriander to the fennel water. Mix well and strain it. Sip it slowly and gradually after meals.

