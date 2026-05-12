6 8 Image Credit : Asianet News

How is it profitable for farmers?

Farmers can plant this variety just like other grapes, with a 10-foot gap between rows and a 5-foot gap between plants. The cost per acre is about ₹7-8 lakh, slightly more than the ₹6-7 lakh for other varieties. The yield is similar, at 12 to 15 tonnes per acre. But the real difference is in the price. While other grapes sell for ₹40-60 per kg, Aura-36 is already selling for ₹150-160 per kg in Sangli and Tasgaon, from where it is exported to European countries.