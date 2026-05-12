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Karnataka: Vijayapura Farmers Hit the Jackpot With California’s Premium Aura-36 Grape Variety
Farmers in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district are celebrating success with California’s premium Aura-36 grape variety, known for high yields, low chemical use, and export demand, offering profits up to ₹160 per kg.
California's Grapes Now in Tikota!
What is this Aura-36 grape?
The Aura-36 grape is a brown-coloured variety that is very popular in California, USA. The best part is that it gives a high yield without needing a lot of chemical sprays. It looks great and tastes delicious too. This variety is a patented one from California's Grafa Global company. In India, Nashik's Sahyadri Farms (FPO) has the permission to expand its cultivation, and from there, it has now reached Tikota.
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Is it chemical or organic?
First time in the state
Special features of Aura-36 variety
How is it profitable for farmers?
I have given a handful of water to this land: MB Patil
Permission to grow in the state was granted in 2024
"After my BSc in Horticulture, I started growing grapes with my father. But we always faced some problem or the other with local varieties. To solve this, I started researching and visited Sahyadri Farm in Nashik. I saw they were experimentally growing Aura-36 since 2019. After we got permission to grow it in Karnataka in 2024, we brought it here." - Sandeep Patil, Grape Farmer.
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