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Karnataka Rains: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For Bengaluru; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For THIS Place
Karnataka Rains: The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms across several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, over the next four days. Authorities have also issued a yellow alert in parts of the state
Bengaluru and South Karnataka to Receive Heavy Rain
The weather department has predicted widespread rainfall in Bengaluru and several south interior districts of Karnataka. Areas including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Davanagere are expected to witness thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain, especially during evening and night hours.
Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy weather for the next four days, accompanied by thunder and lightning. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34.8°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 23.8°C. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents to stay cautious during adverse weather conditions.
Coastal Karnataka on Alert as Strong Winds Expected
Heavy rainfall along with gusty winds is likely in coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. According to the forecast, wind speeds could reach between 30 and 40 kmph in these regions, raising concerns about localized disruptions.
Meanwhile, Mangaluru and Udupi are expected to record maximum temperatures above 33°C despite the rain activity. North Kannada district, however, is likely to witness relatively dry weather compared to other coastal regions.
Yellow Alert Issued for Parts of Karnataka
Even though northern Karnataka districts continue to experience intense summer heat, isolated thunderstorms and rain are expected in several areas. Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal districts may witness strong winds with speeds touching 40 to 50 kmph along with thunderstorms.
The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall between May 15 and 16 in parts of south interior Karnataka. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm has been predicted, prompting authorities to issue a yellow alert for the affected regions. Residents have been urged to follow safety advisories and remain alert during the forecast period.
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