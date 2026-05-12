The weather department has predicted widespread rainfall in Bengaluru and several south interior districts of Karnataka. Areas including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Davanagere are expected to witness thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain, especially during evening and night hours.

Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy weather for the next four days, accompanied by thunder and lightning. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34.8°C, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 23.8°C. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents to stay cautious during adverse weather conditions.