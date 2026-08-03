Train services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route have been disrupted after a landslide near Sakleshpur blocked the railway track. Several trains have been cancelled or diverted as restoration work continues amid heavy rain in the Western Ghats.

Heavy rainfall across the Western Ghats has triggered a major landslide on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route, severely disrupting train services for the second consecutive day. The landslide occurred between Edakumeri and Siribagilu railway stations in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district after continuous rainfall loosened the hillside, sending mud and debris onto the railway track at around 9 pm on Saturday. The incident forced the suspension, cancellation and diversion of several trains, while railway authorities launched large-scale restoration and safety operations despite challenging weather conditions.

Landslide Disrupts Train Services

The landslide blocked the railway track between Edakumeri and Siribagilu stations, bringing train services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route to a standstill.

The Kozhikode-KSR Bengaluru Express was sent back from Subramanya Road railway station after the route was declared unsafe. The Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express was diverted from Hassan, while several other services were cancelled, short-terminated or diverted. Railway authorities said operations on the affected section would resume only after engineers certify that the track is safe.

Rain Hampers Restoration Work

More than 200 railway personnel from Mysuru were deployed overnight to clear the debris and restore the track. However, continuous rainfall has made the operation extremely difficult, with loose soil repeatedly sliding down the hillside.

Water continues to gush down the slope alongside the railway line, while the track remains covered with mud. Railway workers are placing sandbags along the hillside to create a protective barrier and prevent further soil collapse.

Safety Clearance Required Before Services Resume

Railway officials said train services would resume only after a comprehensive technical inspection confirms that the track is safe for operations.

Passengers travelling on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route have been advised to check the latest train status before commencing their journey. With heavy monsoon rain continuing across the Malenadu region, railway authorities have intensified monitoring of vulnerable sections of track in the Western Ghats.

Major Mishap Averted

A major accident was averted after the landslide was detected before any train entered the affected section. As a precaution, railway officials immediately stopped trains at various stations to ensure passenger safety.

The Bengaluru-Murudeshwar, Bengaluru-Kozhikode and Vijayapura-Mangaluru trains were halted at Hassan, while the Bengaluru-Karwar Express was stopped at Sakleshpur.

The Murudeshwar-Bengaluru and Mangaluru-Vijayapura services were halted at Subramanya Road, and the Kozhikode-KSR Bengaluru Express was stopped at Kabaka Puttur. Several other trains were also halted until further notice.

Police Constable Exam Aspirants Affected

The disruption left many candidates from the coastal and Malenadu regions unable to attend the Civil Police Constable recruitment examination held on Sunday.

Several candidates were unable to reach Bengaluru after trains were cancelled or short-terminated at Subramanya Road. Social media users have since demanded a re-examination for the affected candidates on humanitarian grounds.

Passengers Stranded at Railway Stations

Thousands of passengers were stranded overnight at Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subramanya Road and Puttur railway stations.

Families, students, office-goers, senior citizens and tourists faced considerable hardship as train services were disrupted and no immediate alternative transport was available. Many passengers queued for ticket refunds before heading to nearby bus stations in search of alternative travel arrangements.

Passengers Seek Better Alternative Arrangements

Although the Railway Department promptly informed passengers about cancellations and diversions, many criticised the lack of immediate alternative transport.

Long queues formed at Hassan railway station as passengers sought refunds. While some postponed their journeys, others travelled by private vehicles or buses. Railway authorities arranged food for stranded passengers at Hassan, Subramanya Road and Bantwal railway stations. Breakfast was also served to passengers aboard the Vijayapura Express.

Train Services Suspended on Monday

The following trains remain suspended due to the disruption:

Train No. 16575, Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Express

Train No. 16540, Mangaluru Junction-Yesvantpur Express

Yesvantpur-Karwar Express

Mangaluru-Yesvantpur Gomateshwara Express

Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga

Express Major Train Diversions

Several long-distance services have been diverted via alternate routes, including:

Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Express

Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Express

Murudeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express

Kozhikode-KSR Bengaluru Express

KSR Bengaluru-Kozhikode Express

SMVT Bengaluru-Murudeshwar Express

Passengers have been advised to verify the latest operational status of their trains through official railway channels before travelling. With heavy rain continuing across the Western Ghats, restoration work and safety operations remain underway.