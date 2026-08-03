Instagram influencer Aneri Thakkar shared a video detailing a 'dangerous incident' with an Uber Parcel delivery person. She claims the man, who seemed drunk, made her feel uneasy by asking to enter her home to smoke and insisting on her personal phone number, prompting her to call security.

An Instagram influencer said how an Uber Parcel representative who had arrived to her home "drunk" to pick up a package made her feel uneasy and frightened. Aneri Thakkar, who has 349K followers on Instagram, claimed to have had a "dangerous incident" in a video. She explained that her friend, who had slept at her residence, had left her jacket behind and that she had scheduled an Uber Parcel service for about 9:30 p.m. to return it.

Thakkar revealed that the delivery man initially requested a carry bag when he got there. After receiving the package, the man asked her to charge his phone till he smoked and returned because it was low on battery and the delivery place was far away.

She accepted it, but the man then asked to enter her home so he could smoke on her balcony. She revealed that she turned him down, claiming she couldn't let him in since her companion was sleeping.

She said that the battery on his phone was just 45%, which disturbed her about his true motivations. When the delivery boy arrived, she immediately asked the security guard of her building to come up. She went on to say that even though both her and her friend's numbers were registered on the app, the man insisted on having her mobile number.

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Since the customer's number on the app is encrypted and can only be phoned through the app, the influencer says she thought he requested for the number. She did admit, though, that since she was afraid, she ultimately gave her number. Additionally, she said that the man was intoxicated and that the scent of alcohol was detectable from a distance of two meters.

She urged Uber to look into the matter. However, she also said that she was still trying to give him the benefit of the doubt.