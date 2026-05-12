4 7 Image Credit : Asianet News

Student protests intensify

On Friday, more than 40 students gathered at 'The Hinge' area on campus to protest this decision. Security staff stopped them when they tried to march to the Registrar's office. Protesters are calling the punishment one-sided and unfair. "It's not right to punish students who were attacked by outsiders. They are targeting the victims instead of the real culprits," one student said.