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Azim Premji University Suspends Student for Two Years, Protests Erupt on Bengaluru Campus
Azim Premji University suspended a student for two years over the February 24 campus violence, sparking protests and debate over fairness, transparency, freedom of expression, and student rights.
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Violence at Azim Premji University
The controversy at Bengaluru's Azim Premji University (APU) has flared up again. The university suspended a student for two years over violence that took place on its Sarjapur campus on February 24. Two other students also received written warnings.
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Disciplinary action after the violence
Back in February, students organised a "Reading Circle" discussion on Kashmir. The event was disrupted when some people, allegedly linked to the ABVP, entered the campus. They reportedly damaged property and assaulted students. Following this, the university set up a "Special Disciplinary Committee" which investigated for two months before recommending action against three students for violating the code of conduct.
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Details of the suspension and charges
The university's Registrar's office sent an email on Thursday with the details. It said the suspended student was accused of disrespecting university processes, hiding facts, and failing to calm the situation. The student is now suspended for two years, and their re-admission will be reviewed later.
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Student protests intensify
On Friday, more than 40 students gathered at 'The Hinge' area on campus to protest this decision. Security staff stopped them when they tried to march to the Registrar's office. Protesters are calling the punishment one-sided and unfair. "It's not right to punish students who were attacked by outsiders. They are targeting the victims instead of the real culprits," one student said.
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Allegations of lack of transparency
Students are also claiming that the whole process lacked transparency. They say the Special Disciplinary Committee never shared its report or findings with the student involved. They also criticised the timing of the suspension email, saying it was sent late on purpose to prevent a quick, collective student response.
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University's clarification
A university spokesperson clarified their stand. They said a thorough investigation was done into the February 24 incident. The disciplinary action was taken only after reviewing the committee's report. "One student was suspended for two years for a serious violation of the university's code of conduct, while two others got written warnings," the spokesperson added.
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Debate on freedom of expression
The suspended student will likely appeal the decision. Meanwhile, other students have warned that they will step up their protests if their demands aren't met. This whole incident has kicked off a big debate on campus about freedom of expression, security, and how the administration handles such issues. Everyone is now watching to see what happens next.
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