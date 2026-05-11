An Amazon employee in Bengaluru has gone viral after revealing that he spends around ₹51,000 per month to maintain a decent lifestyle. His breakdown includes rent, food, travel, fitness and lifestyle expenses, sparking debate online about living costs.

A 26-year-old Amazon employee based in Bengaluru has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses while living independently in the city. The post has sparked widespread discussion online about the real cost of maintaining a “decent lifestyle” in Bengaluru, especially among young working professionals. He claims that his total monthly spending comes to around ₹51,000, based on his experience of living in the city for nearly a decade.

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The employee, Kartik Singh Parihar, explained that his lifestyle reflects a balance of comfort, convenience and personal goals, while also highlighting how living costs in Bengaluru can vary significantly depending on individual choices and expectations.

Housing and Basic Living Costs

Kartik lives in a rented 1 BHK apartment in HSR Layout, one of Bengaluru’s popular residential areas, where he pays ₹20,000 per month as rent. He mentioned that after exploring other parts of the city, he feels the cost is justified given the locality, connectivity and lifestyle benefits.

In addition to rent, he spends around ₹4,000 per month on rental furniture and appliances such as a sofa, bed and refrigerator. His electricity bill averages around ₹500 per month.

Food and Daily Expenses

Food forms a significant part of his monthly budget. He spends approximately ₹4,000 on groceries, as he cooks one meal daily at home. On workdays, he spends around ₹250 per day on office lunch and snacks, which totals about ₹5,000 per month.

On weekends, he prefers eating out at least once or twice, which costs him around ₹4,000 per month in total.

Transport, Fitness and Lifestyle Spending

Kartik uses a CP350 bike for daily travel, covering short distances within the city, which costs him about ₹1,500 per month in petrol.

Fitness is also a priority, with a gym membership costing around ₹1,300 per month when calculated annually. He also spends nearly ₹10,000 per month on supplements, although he clarified that this cost is currently covered through sponsorships.

For clothing and personal grooming, he spends around ₹2,000 per month on apparel and fashion items.

Travel and Overall Monthly Estimate

The Amazon employee also travels across South India every two months, averaging around ₹10,000 per month when calculated monthly.

Adding all expenses, his total monthly cost of living comes to approximately ₹51,000.

He summarised his view on income requirements in Bengaluru as follows:

₹6 LPA for survival

₹12 LPA for a decent life

₹20 LPA for a comfortable life with savings

₹25–30 LPA to enjoy life and save well

₹35+ LPA for a luxury lifestyle

Social Media Reactions

The post has triggered mixed reactions online, with many users agreeing that ₹50,000 per month is a realistic figure for a comfortable lifestyle in Bengaluru.

One user commented that the expenses are well-balanced and reflect practical living.

Another said that earning and building a life independently is more important than comparison.

A third user added that after a certain income level, priorities shift towards savings, investments and personal happiness rather than just salary figures.

The discussion continues to highlight how urban living costs in Bengaluru are shaped heavily by lifestyle choices, location and personal expectations.