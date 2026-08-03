The Karnataka Cabinet is set for an expansion on August 3, with about 18 Congress legislators to be sworn in. This political exercise aims to strengthen the government while ensuring balanced representation for different castes, regions, and communities. The final list of ministers awaits approval from the Congress high command.

The highly anticipated Karnataka Cabinet expansion is expected to take place on Monday, August 3, with around 18 Congress legislators likely to be sworn in as ministers. The expansion is seen as a major political exercise aimed at strengthening the government while ensuring caste, regional and community representation in the state.

According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held later in the day after the Congress high command gives its final approval to the list of ministers. While Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has reportedly prepared a shortlist of around 20 names, the final "sealed list" is expected only after consultations with the party leadership in New Delhi.

The expansion was initially expected to take place earlier but was delayed as the Congress leadership worked to strike a balance between experienced leaders and first-time ministers while ensuring equitable representation across Karnataka's regions and communities. Party leaders are also believed to have considered social equations, electoral strategy and regional aspirations before finalising the names.

Probable Ministers: District-Wise

District Probable Minister(s) Kalaburagi Ajay Dharam Singh Mandya N. Cheluvarayaswamy Hassan A. Manju / Shivalingegowda* Dharwad Santosh Lad Kodagu A.S. Ponnanna Bengaluru Salim Ahmed Davanagere S.S. Mallikarjun Bagalkote Vijayanand Kashappanavar Vijayapura Yashwantrayagouda Patil Belagavi Laxmi Hebbalkar, Laxman Savadi Koppal Basavaraj Rayareddy* Haveri Rudrappa Lamani*

Note: Names are among those being speculated in political circles. The final list will be confirmed only after the Congress high command approves the cabinet expansion and the official announcement is made.

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Why a Sealed Envelope?

The Congress high command had earlier indicated that the final list would be delivered by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal. However, with his visit now uncertain, the approved names are expected to be sent in a sealed envelope instead.

The cabinet expansion is politically significant because the Karnataka ministry still has several vacant positions available under the constitutional limit. Filling these vacancies is expected to improve administrative efficiency while accommodating senior legislators and balancing competing political interests within the ruling Congress.

Political observers are closely watching the final composition of the ministry, particularly the representation of Lingayat, Vokkaliga, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBC and minority communities. The final list is also expected to reflect the Congress leadership's strategy ahead of upcoming local body and electoral contests in the state.

The official list of new ministers and their portfolios will be announced after the oath-taking ceremony once the Governor administers the oath of office. Until then, aspirants and supporters continue to await the Congress leadership's final decision.

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