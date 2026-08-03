The KRS dam water level has crossed 100 feet after heavy rain boosted inflows from the Cauvery catchment. The reservoir is now nearly half full, bringing relief to farmers and easing water concerns across the Cauvery basin.

The Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam, the lifeline of Mandya district and a crucial source of irrigation in the Cauvery basin, has crossed the 100-foot mark for the first time this monsoon, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of farmers. The milestone comes after continuous heavy rainfall in Kodagu and other parts of the Cauvery catchment area significantly increased inflows into the reservoir. The sharp rise in the water level has renewed hopes for a favourable agricultural season and eased concerns over water availability across the region.

Water Level Rises Eight Feet in Three Days

Relentless rainfall across Kodagu and the upper Cauvery catchment has led to a sharp increase in inflows into the KRS dam. As a result, the reservoir's water level has risen by nearly eight feet in just three days, highlighting the impact of the active southwest monsoon over the catchment.

Reservoir Half Full

The KRS dam has a total storage capacity of 49.452 TMC, while the current storage stands at 23.079 TMC, taking the reservoir to nearly half of its full capacity.

At present, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of 32,048 cusecs, while the outflow stands at 1,821 cusecs. If the current rate of inflow continues over the next 10 to 15 days, there is a strong possibility that the reservoir will reach its full capacity this monsoon.

Relief from Cauvery Water Concerns

The improvement in the reservoir's storage comes after months of water scarcity, which fuelled protests and renewed tensions over the Cauvery water-sharing issue. With the southwest monsoon replenishing the reservoir, concerns over water availability have eased for the time being, providing relief to both farmers and local residents.

KRS Dam Water Level Today

Maximum Water Level: 124.80 feet

Current Water Level: 100.34 feet

Inflow: 32,048 cusecs

Outflow: 1,821 cusecs

Maximum Storage Capacity: 49.452 TMC

Current Storage: 23.079 TMC

Authorities Issue Advisory

With inflows continuing to rise, authorities have advised people living along the banks of the Cauvery River to remain cautious and stay away from vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, farmers across the region have welcomed the steady rise in the reservoir's water level and are hopeful of resuming agricultural activities with adequate water available for the season.