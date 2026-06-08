A masked gang allegedly broke into a high-end gated villa community in Bengaluru’s Rajanukunte while residents were asleep. The intruders reportedly exploited a security lapse. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, raising safety concerns.

A shocking burglary incident in a high-end gated villa community in North Bengaluru’s Rajanukunte area has raised serious concerns over residential security systems in premium housing societies. In the early hours of June 5, a group of masked intruders allegedly broke into multiple villas within the community while residents were asleep inside, taking advantage of a temporary lapse in perimeter security systems. A video of the incident, shared on social media, has further intensified public concern and sparked widespread discussion on safety standards in gated communities across the city.

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Masked Gang Cuts Through Perimeter Fence

According to details shared by the affected family, the intruders reportedly cut through the community’s outer perimeter fencing before entering the residential premises. The gang is said to have been fully equipped with masks, gloves and tools, suggesting a planned and coordinated operation. Residents believe the attackers first attempted entry into a neighbouring property before moving into the complainant’s villa.

The burglars allegedly exploited a vacant land stretch adjacent to the community, which allowed them access to blind spots not covered by surveillance cameras. They then reportedly cut through chain fencing and entered the villa area undetected.

Security Lapse During Alarm Maintenance

The affected residents have alleged that the perimeter alarm system was temporarily non-functional due to maintenance work at the time of the incident. This gap in security is believed to have played a key role in enabling the intrusion.

Inside the property, CCTV footage reportedly showed the intruders moving through the premises while the family remained asleep in an adjoining room. The video shared on social media appears to show the movement of the intruders inside the villa premises, adding to the alarm among residents. The intruders are said to have targeted multiple access points, including neighbouring units, before entering the main residence.

Valuables Stolen, Family Escapes Harm

The family discovered the burglary the following morning after finding valuables missing and reviewing CCTV footage. The footage allegedly showed a highly organised group carefully navigating through the property and avoiding detection.

While the family escaped physical harm, they have described the experience as deeply traumatic, stating that the intruders were operating inside the home while they were asleep. A complaint has been filed at Rajanukunte Police Station, and an FIR has been registered.

Residents Demand Stronger Security Measures

Following the incident, residents of the gated community and nearby high-end villas have raised concerns over the reliability of perimeter security systems. Many are now calling for stronger surveillance infrastructure, regular maintenance of alarm systems, and improved monitoring of blind spots around residential layouts.

The case has also sparked a broader discussion about the vulnerability of even premium gated communities to organised criminal groups, particularly when security systems are not fully operational.

Similar Incidents Reported In North Bengaluru

Residents have also claimed that similar burglary attempts have been reported in other upscale communities in North Bengaluru, further intensifying concerns over organised criminal activity targeting affluent neighbourhoods.

Authorities are now expected to examine whether the gang had prior knowledge of security lapses or whether the incident was the result of systematic surveillance of the area.

Social Media Reactions

The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with users questioning internal security vulnerabilities.

One user commented: "This is definitely an insider job given that the risk of getting caught inside a gated community is very high. Rather they could have broken into a house in a standalone building, ones with 4-6 houses, escape in their worst case would have been way easier."

Second user commented: "That's scary."

Security Concerns Rise In Bengaluru Gated Communities

The burglary has served as a wake-up call for residents across Bengaluru’s gated communities, highlighting potential weaknesses in perimeter protection and surveillance systems. With investigations underway, residents are urging authorities and housing societies to prioritise preventive security measures to avoid similar incidents in future.