IMD has issued a Karnataka weather alert as the Southwest Monsoon intensifies across the state. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in coastal and interior districts over the next seven days, with strong winds and cloudy conditions forecast.

The Southwest Monsoon 2026 has intensified across Karnataka, bringing widespread rainfall and prompting weather alerts across several districts. According to the Bengaluru Meteorological Centre, the state is expected to receive widespread showers over the next seven days. An “extremely heavy rain” warning has been issued for coastal districts and parts of South Interior Karnataka, urging residents to remain cautious as weather conditions are likely to remain highly active and potentially disruptive.

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Monsoon Advances Across Southern States

As of June 8, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, most parts of Karnataka, and sections of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Meteorological conditions remain favourable for its further progression across the entire state within the next two to three days. The strengthening of rainfall activity is being attributed to a cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh and parts of the upper Arabian Sea.

Extremely Heavy Rain Alert For Coastal Karnataka

Coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on June 8 and 9, with continued heavy showers likely on June 10 and 11. Authorities have advised fishermen and coastal residents to exercise caution due to rough sea conditions and strong winds ranging between 30 to 40 km/h.

Heavy Rain Forecast For North Interior Karnataka

In North Interior Karnataka, districts such as Belagavi, Dharwad, and Gadag are likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms on June 8 and 9. Meanwhile, moderate rainfall is expected in Haveri, Bagalkote, and Vijayapura districts during the same period.

South Interior Karnataka Braces For Intense Rainfall

South Interior Karnataka is also expected to receive significant rainfall, with Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru likely to witness extremely heavy showers. Districts including Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Ballari are expected to receive consistent rainfall until June 14, according to the forecast.

Bengaluru Weather, Outlook

In Bengaluru, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy over the next 48 hours, with light to moderate rainfall likely in some parts of the city. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain near 21 degrees Celsius. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h are also expected.

No Major Change In Temperature Levels

Despite the active monsoon conditions, the weather department has stated that no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected across the state over the next five days. In fact, several regions have already recorded a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal over the past 24 hours.

Strong Monsoon Start Brings Relief And Caution

Overall, the strong onset of the Southwest Monsoon in June is expected to benefit agricultural activities across Karnataka. However, authorities have urged residents in heavy rain alert zones to remain cautious and follow safety advisories due to the possibility of intense rainfall and localised disruptions.