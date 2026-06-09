A Bengaluru couple has gone viral after sharing an Instagram video showcasing the extensive amenities in their housing society, for which they pay a monthly rent of Rs 60,000. The tour highlights facilities like landscaped lawns, a dog park, a clinic, and a salon, sparking a debate online.

A Bengaluru couple has gone viral after showing the amenities they get in the housing society after paying Rs 60,000 monthly rent. Software experts Radhika and Ekansh shared a walkthrough of their housing society on Instagram, providing a glimpse of the lifestyle that goes along with it. The couple pointed out landscaped lawns, trees, cycling lane, saying the layout makes the complex feel airy and calm. For families, the open grounds are a plus, where children have space to play, and residents can host gatherings during festivals. They also said that the society has a dedicated dog park, clinic, salon, grocery shops, and more.

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"Earlier, we used to live in a 2BHK flat, in a standalone apartment. So moving here was a tough decision, financially. But after living here for a few years, we cannot go back. The place provides us with so much peace from the hustling city outside," they wrote on Instagram.

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Social Media Reactions

Online responses to the video have been divided, with thousands of views. Given the area and amenities, several viewers concurred that the rent is reasonable. However, several contended that even by Bengaluru's standards, the rent of Rs 60,000 is very high.

"This is not society! This is a small city!" a third user wrote," one user said in the comment section.

"Then it's worth the money. The amount spent on fuel alone is saved a lot for these facilities," another user stated.

"And this is India where such basics are luxury while these are just part of life in almost all developed countries, even in the South Asian countries," a third user wrote.

“Then it’s worth the money. The amount spent on fuel alone is saved a lot for these facilities,” commented another.

“Gurgaon builders really need to learn how to build a well planned society,” added another user.