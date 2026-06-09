A professor at Christ University in Bengaluru, Sandip Sengupta, became an internet sensation after a video of him giving chocolates to students after class went viral. The simple, heartwarming gesture resonated with many, sparking a wave of affection and nostalgia from current and former students about memorable teacher-student relationships.

College memories are rarely made during lectures alone. A professor at Christ University in Bengaluru is reminding the internet of that after a video of him handing chocolates to his students went viral, prompting an outpouring of affection from current and former students alike.

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A touching classroom moment is captured in the Instagram video. Professor Sandip Sengupta is seen sitting at his desk with a packet of chocolates while students start packing their bags and getting ready to depart. Students come up to him one by one and are given a delicious treat before leaving.

The video doesn't describe any significant event or provide a detailed explanation. But perhaps that's what makes the gesture so charming. The professor's simple gesture added some warmth to an otherwise typical day in an academic setting that is frequently linked with deadlines, tests, and hectic schedules.

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Social media users praised the professor's generosity and the apparent relationship he had with his students as the video swiftly gained popularity. Many people reported that the video made them think of teachers who went above and beyond their official responsibilities to provide enduring classroom experiences.

For current and former students alike, the video became less about the chocolates and more about the relationships that shape the college experience. A number of respondents related tales of educators who supported students through trying times, commemorated achievements with them, or just made education feel more intimate.

Professor Sengupta's own reply added to the post's warmth. In response to the outpouring of love from pupils, he responded, "Love u all my dear students."

Many others on the internet found resonance in the passionate discussion. Even while students may eventually forget lectures and homework, true caring experiences frequently stick with them long beyond graduation. As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a gentle reminder that sometimes the smallest gestures, a kind word, a thoughtful act, or even a piece of chocolate, can leave the sweetest impression of all.