A Gorakhpur family was cheated by a man posing as an IAS officer who married their daughter after taking ₹15 lakh. The accused, Pritam Nishad, used fake photos and videos to gain trust. After marriage, the bride found his claims false and was rescued after he fled. She alleged he planned to sell her in Goa. Police have registered a case.

A family in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, faced a shocking betrayal after a man posing as an IAS officer married their daughter. The man even took lakhs of cash from them and later turned out to be a fraud. The accused, identified as Pritam Kumar Nishad from Etawah, is now absconding, while police have started an investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The family had been searching for a suitable match for their daughter through a community WhatsApp group. It was here that they came across Pritam’s profile. His biodata claimed that he was an IAS officer posted in Manikpur, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Also Read: Maharashtra SHOCKER! 19-Year-Old Killed After 'Why Are You Looking At Me?' Argument

Fake identity used to gain trust

To convince the family, Pritam sent several photos and videos. These included clips of him sitting in an office, images with political leaders, and even videos of what he claimed were TV interviews. The family believed him and felt lucky to find an IAS officer as a match.

He told them he did not want dowry and only wanted a good bride. This made the proposal even more attractive. The family quickly agreed, and the engagement and wedding dates were fixed.

Money demanded before wedding

Just three days before the engagement, Pritam demanded ₹15 lakh, saying it was needed for wedding expenses. Under pressure, the family paid ₹10 lakh in cash on the engagement day and the remaining ₹5 lakh during the wedding rituals.

He also told them not to give household items immediately, saying his job involved frequent transfers and he would arrange things later.

Also Read: 'At Most, They Will Hang Me': Intoxicated Woman's Roadside Drama In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

Grand wedding, but truth comes out

The wedding took place on March 11, 2026, at a marriage hall in Gorakhpur. The family spent around ₹30 lakh on the ceremony. After the wedding, the bride went with Pritam.

However, things started to look suspicious soon after. When she reached his home, she found it was just a small one-room house. When questioned, Pritam claimed it was temporary and that he would soon get a government house.

Bride raises alarm, accused flees

The bride grew suspicious and informed her family. Meanwhile, the family also tried to contact Pritam but could not reach him. After making inquiries, they discovered that he was not an IAS officer but a fraud.

When the family reached his house, Pritam and his sister had already fled. The bride was brought back safely.

Allegations of trafficking plan

The victim later told her family that during the journey, Pritam had plans to take her to Goa and sell her. This raised serious concerns that he may be involved in a larger criminal network.

Locals also claimed that he had carried out similar frauds earlier and may have married multiple women using fake identities.

Police begin investigation

Police have registered a case and started searching for the accused. Officials said all allegations, including cheating and possible trafficking links, are being investigated.

The case has shocked many and serves as a warning about verifying details before marriage arrangements, especially through online groups.