A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Akola after a minor argument over staring near a cigarette shop in Maharashtra. The fight between two groups quickly turned violent. Police acted swiftly, forming 8 teams and arresting three accused, Arjun, Aniket and Vishal, within six hours. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation.

A 19-year-old youth lost his life after a small argument turned violent in Akola, Maharashtra. The incident happened late at night near Dabki Road, where two groups of young men got into a fight. What started as a simple question, 'Why are you looking at me?', soon became serious and dangerous. The victim has been identified as Sheikh Mavis Aman Md. Azam. He was with his friend Sheikh Tanveer Sheikh Nasir when the incident took place. Both were near a cigarette shop in the area when the argument began.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: 'Fake IAS' Marries UP Woman, Dupes Family Of Lakhs, Planned To Sell Her, Now On The Run

How the argument began

As reported by Loksatta, ccording to police, the accused, Arjun Narendra Dhanawat, started arguing with Sheikh Mavis after noticing him looking in his direction. The situation quickly got worse as more people joined in. Soon, the argument turned into a physical fight.

During the fight, the accused and his companions reportedly beat up the two youths. In the middle of the chaos, Sheikh Mavis was stabbed in the stomach with a knife. He was seriously injured and later died.

Also Read: 'At Most, They Will Hang Me': Intoxicated Woman's Roadside Drama In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

Victim dies after stabbing

After the stabbing, the injured youth was rushed for help. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he could not survive. His death created tension in the area, as people were shocked that such a small issue led to a killing.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an immediate investigation.

Police act quickly, form multiple teams

Considering the seriousness of the case, senior police officials stepped in quickly. Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak guided the investigation. A total of eight police teams, including local police and crime branch officers, were formed to track down the accused.

Using technical evidence and local inputs, police launched a search operation across different areas of the city.

Three accused arrested within six hours

Police managed to arrest three accused within just six hours of the incident. The arrested individuals have been identified as Arjun Dhanawat (23), Aniket Balapur (18), and Vishal Sirsole (23), all residents of Akola.

Their quick arrest helped control the tense situation in the city. Police officials said the action was taken under the guidance of senior officers, including Additional Superintendent B. Chandrakant Reddy and Sub-Divisional Officer Sudarshan Patil.

Also Read: 'Wife Not A Maid, A Life Partner': Supreme Court On Husband's Role In Shared Household Duties

Investigation still ongoing

Police said further investigation is still going on. Officers are trying to understand all details of the incident and check if more people were involved.

The case has once again raised concerns about how small arguments can quickly turn into serious crimes. Authorities have urged people to stay calm and avoid violence in such situations.