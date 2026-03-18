3 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

A plan to cover gambling losses

The accused, Narendra, had a serious online gambling addiction. He had already lost lakhs of rupees and was desperate to get the money back. Narendra thought that if he invested ₹10 lakh at once, he could make a big profit and clear his debts. So, he decided to steal from his workplace, which was easy because he had the shop keys.