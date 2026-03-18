Bengaluru Crime: Gambling-Addicted Worker Steals 10Kg Silver, Cops Track Him Down
In Bengaluru, a worker stole 10kg of silver worth ₹35 lakh from his shop to fund online gambling. Police tracked him and his accomplice to Rajasthan after they prayed at temples. All stolen silver was recovered, and arrests made.
Owner trusted the thief with the shop keys
Here's what happened
The police have identified the arrested men as Narendra and his accomplice, Kuldeep. For the past month, Narendra was working at 'Dhanalakshmi Rhodium', a jewellery polishing shop near Bengaluru's City Market. This shop is in the Halasuru Gate police station area and used to get silver jewellery from many shops for polishing.
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A plan to cover gambling losses
Stole the silver and fled to Rajasthan
A tour of temples
Swift action by the police
The Halasuru Gate police started investigating as soon as the shop owner filed a complaint. Using technical clues, a police team tracked the accused all the way to Rajasthan. They successfully arrested Narendra and Kuldeep there. The police have recovered the entire 10.12 kg of silver jewellery, worth ₹35 lakh. They are now searching for one more person involved in this case.
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