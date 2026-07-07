A newborn baby boy was found abandoned under a bridge in Kittur village of Belagavi district. A shepherd heard the baby's cries and rescued him before informing officials. The infant was shifted to Savadatti taluk hospital, where doctors confirmed he is healthy. Police have launched an investigation.

A heartbreaking incident has come to light in Belagavi district, where a newborn baby boy was allegedly abandoned under a bridge in Kittur village of Ramdurg taluk. The incident has shocked locals, as the infant was found lying helpless near a garbage heap, without care or protection shortly after birth. The timely intervention of a shepherd helped save the baby's life.

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Newborn Baby Found Under Bridge

A shepherd was grazing his sheep near the Basavanakatti bridge on the Kittur-Nargund road when he heard a baby crying. He immediately rushed to the spot and found a newborn baby boy lying helpless under the bridge. Without wasting any time, he carefully picked up the infant and took steps to ensure his safety.

Shepherd's Quick Action Saves Infant's Life

Showing great presence of mind, the shepherd immediately informed the concerned officials and the police about the abandoned baby. Soon after receiving the information, officials rushed to the spot and shifted the infant to the Savadatti taluk hospital for medical care.

Doctors at the hospital examined the baby and confirmed that the infant is healthy and responding well to treatment.

Police Launch Investigation Into Abandonment Case

After receiving information about the incident, officers and staff from the Ramdurg police station visited the site and began an investigation. A case has been registered at the Ramdurg police station.

The police are now working to identify the child's mother and determine the circumstances that led to the abandonment. The investigation is currently underway.