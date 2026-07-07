With several parts of North Karnataka experiencing a significant monsoon deficit, Public Works Minister and Dharwad and Haveri District Disaster Management in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi has called on the state government to undertake cloud seeding to improve rainfall and provide relief to farmers affected by the prolonged dry spell.

Speaking to reporters after launching a special cloud seeding flight at Haveri Airport on Monday, Jarkiholi said the inadequate monsoon had created serious challenges for farmers across the region. He stressed that cloud seeding had become necessary under the prevailing conditions and said he would raise the issue with the Chief Minister, urging the government to implement the initiative on a larger scale.