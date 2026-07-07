Karnataka: Haveri Launches Cloud Seeding at ₹15 Lakh Per Hour Amid Rain Deficit
Haveri has launched cloud seeding operations at a cost of ₹15 lakh per hour to tackle the rain deficit. The initiative aims to improve rainfall and provide relief to farmers, while leaders have urged the state government to expand the programme.
Cloud Seeding Initiative Launched to Address Rain Deficit
With several parts of North Karnataka experiencing a significant monsoon deficit, Public Works Minister and Dharwad and Haveri District Disaster Management in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi has called on the state government to undertake cloud seeding to improve rainfall and provide relief to farmers affected by the prolonged dry spell.
Speaking to reporters after launching a special cloud seeding flight at Haveri Airport on Monday, Jarkiholi said the inadequate monsoon had created serious challenges for farmers across the region. He stressed that cloud seeding had become necessary under the prevailing conditions and said he would raise the issue with the Chief Minister, urging the government to implement the initiative on a larger scale.
Cloud Seeding Proposed to Address Rain Deficit
Satish Jarkiholi said a meeting had earlier been held in Haveri under the leadership of the district's MLAs to discuss the need for cloud seeding in view of the deficient monsoon.
As a follow-up to those discussions, a special aircraft has now been deployed to carry out cloud seeding operations.
He expressed hope that cloud seeding would become a government programme and said the Chief Minister had been urged to take the necessary steps, keeping in mind the challenges faced by farmers due to the lack of rainfall.
Relief Measures for Rain-Affected Farmers
Satish Jarkiholi said inadequate rainfall in June had damaged monsoon crops, and officials had been directed to conduct a survey to assess the extent of the crop damage. He said the government would take the necessary relief measures after receiving the survey report.
He added that information had been gathered from Dharwad and Haveri districts regarding the issues faced by farmers under the crop insurance scheme. The government, he said, would coordinate with banks and insurance companies to resolve the farmers' grievances.
Cloud Seeding to Cost ₹15 Lakh Per Hour
Ranebennur MLA Prakash Koliwad, who led the cloud seeding initiative, said all MLAs and MPs from Haveri district had joined hands to launch the programme for the benefit of farmers affected by the rain deficit.
He said cloud seeding operations would be carried out continuously for three days from Monday in Haveri district. The special aircraft will remain stationed in Hubballi for a month, and cloud seeding will be undertaken when scientists determine that weather conditions and moisture levels are favourable.
Koliwad added that the cloud seeding operation is estimated to cost ₹15 lakh per hour.
Demand for Immediate Cloud Seeding
Questioning the delay in implementing cloud seeding, MLA HK Patil said farmers in North Karnataka were facing severe hardship due to inadequate rainfall and the increasing threat of drought.
He said cloud formations had been observed across North Karnataka over the past few days, making it an ideal time to undertake cloud seeding operations.
Patil urged the state government to recognise the challenges faced by farmers and called on the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to act on the advice of scientists rather than relying solely on officials. He also demanded that cloud seeding operations be initiated immediately without further delay.
Cloud Seeding Has Proven Effective, Says Patil
MLA HK Patil said advances in technology had made cloud seeding more effective over the years. Referring to cloud seeding operations carried out in 2001 and 2017, he said they had resulted in good rainfall in Hubballi, Haveri and Gadag districts.
Patil also urged the Central Government to utilise aircraft belonging to the Defence Ministry for cloud seeding operations. He appealed to the Centre to deploy the aircraft to help farmers affected by inadequate rainfall.
Cloud Seeding Initiative Led by MLA Prakash Koliwad
MLA HK Patil said cloud seeding operations had already been undertaken in the Haveri region under the leadership of Ranebennur MLA Prakash Koliwad.
He added that if the state government did not grant permission for a wider cloud seeding initiative, MLAs from Dharwad and Gadag districts would jointly undertake similar operations in their respective regions.
'Bring cloud seeding to Dharwad too!'
MLA NH Konareddy said farmers in North Karnataka were facing severe hardship due to inadequate rainfall and that the state government would be urged to extend cloud seeding operations to Dharwad district.
Speaking to reporters, Konareddy said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had been requested to approve cloud seeding in Dharwad district. He added that if the government did not take action, MLAs from Dharwad and Gadag districts would come together to explore the possibility of undertaking cloud seeding through their own initiative.
He further said that the aircraft being used for cloud seeding would remain in the region for a month, and the legislators were prepared to make use of it if required.
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