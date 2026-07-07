- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Monsoon: Rising Reservoir Levels Boost Agricultural Activities Across State
Karnataka Monsoon: Rising Reservoir Levels Boost Agricultural Activities Across State
Karnataka's major reservoirs are witnessing increased inflows due to strong monsoon rains in Malnad, Kodagu and coastal regions. Rising water levels have boosted agricultural activities, bringing hope to farmers for a prosperous farming season.
Monsoon Revives Karnataka's Major Reservoirs
The monsoon has brought much-needed relief across Karnataka, with heavy rains lashing several parts of the state. Intense rainfall in the Malnad, Kodagu and coastal regions has significantly increased the inflow into the state's major reservoirs.
The rains have revived reservoirs that were drying up due to the scorching summer heat. With rivers flowing strongly and water levels rising in reservoirs, the development has brought a sense of relief and happiness to the state's farming community, raising hopes for a better agricultural season.
Tunga Reservoir Reaches Full Capacity In Shivamogga
Continuous rainfall in the hilly regions has resulted in a significant increase in the inflow of water into the Tunga reservoir in Shivamogga. The reservoir has reached its maximum storage level, and excess water is now being released into the river.
- Maximum level: 588.24 metres
- Today's water level: 588.24 metres (full capacity)
- Inflow: 21,508 cusecs
- Outflow: 19,078 cusecs
- Current water storage: 2.411 TMC
The rise in water levels has brought relief to the region, with increased river flow indicating the impact of the ongoing monsoon.
KRS Reservoir Sees Rise In Water Levels Amid Strong Monsoon Inflow
The inflow into the Cauvery River has increased due to intensified monsoon rains in Kodagu district. As a result, the water level in the KRS reservoir has risen by 2 feet in the last two days, bringing smiles to the faces of farmers in the Mysuru and Mandya regions.
- Maximum level: 124.80 feet
- Today's water level: 82.45 feet (a 2 feet rise in two days)
- Inflow: 5,734 cusecs
- Outflow: 777 cusecs
- Current water storage: 11.909 TMC
The rise in water levels has brought renewed hope among farmers, who are looking forward to a favourable agricultural season with the strengthening monsoon.
Tungabhadra Reservoir Receives Fresh Inflow After Delayed Rains
Fresh water inflow has begun into the Tungabhadra reservoir, the lifeline of Bellary and Vijayanagara districts. An average inflow of 3,000 cusecs has been recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing new life to the dried-up riverbed.
- Today's water level: 1,587.92 feet
- Current inflow: 2,150 cusecs
- Current water storage: 9.379 TMC
On the same day last year, the reservoir had 77.343 TMC of water.
Although the monsoon arrived late this year, the start of inflow has brought hope for improved water availability in the coming days.
Rising Reservoir Levels Boost Agricultural Activities
The increasing inflow into the state's major reservoirs has provided a boost to agricultural activities. Farmers across the state are hopeful that all reservoirs will be filled soon, ensuring adequate water availability for farming and contributing to a prosperous agricultural season.
The primary wish of farmers is for continued rainfall and sufficient water storage, which will help support crops and bring prosperity to the farming community.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.