The monsoon has brought much-needed relief across Karnataka, with heavy rains lashing several parts of the state. Intense rainfall in the Malnad, Kodagu and coastal regions has significantly increased the inflow into the state's major reservoirs.

The rains have revived reservoirs that were drying up due to the scorching summer heat. With rivers flowing strongly and water levels rising in reservoirs, the development has brought a sense of relief and happiness to the state's farming community, raising hopes for a better agricultural season.