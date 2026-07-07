A 20-year-old woman was found dead in Sankey Tank in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining her mobile phone, call records and digital communications to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

A 20-year-old woman was found dead in Sankey Tank in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area on Tuesday morning in a suspected case of suicide. The deceased has been identified as Teju, a resident of Chikkabanavara. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and are examining all possible angles, including her personal life.

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According to preliminary investigations, Teju is believed to have entered the lake premises on Monday night before allegedly jumping into the water. Her body was spotted floating in the lake by local residents on Tuesday morning, who immediately alerted the police.

Body Found by Locals

According to police sources, Teju reportedly arrived at Sankey Tank alone on Monday night. Investigators believe she entered the lake premises before allegedly jumping into the water.

On Tuesday morning, local residents noticed her body floating in the lake and informed the police. Officers rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Police Examining Messages and Call Records

Police said the young woman was reportedly in a relationship. During the investigation, officers found that she had sent a message to her boyfriend shortly before her death.

After receiving the message, the boyfriend reportedly informed Teju's mother. However, by the time the information reached her family, the incident had already taken place.

Investigators are now examining her mobile phone, call detail records (CDR) and digital communications as part of the investigation.

Investigation Under Way

Police said Teju's parents had separated several years ago, and she had been living with her mother, who works in the Metro department.

Investigators are looking into various aspects of her personal circumstances, including her relationships and family background, to determine whether they had any connection to the incident. Officials have not confirmed a motive, and the exact circumstances surrounding her death will be established only after the investigation is completed.

Sadashivanagar Police Register Case

Personnel from the Sadashivanagar Police Station visited the scene and completed the initial inspection. The family has been informed, and further legal procedures are under way.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation. They said the cause and circumstances of the woman's death will be determined after a detailed investigation and the post-mortem examination.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)