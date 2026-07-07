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Karnataka: Firefighters Rescue Two Andhra Students Trapped at Kodagu's Mallalli Falls
Two college students from Andhra Pradesh were rescued by firefighters after getting trapped in the strong currents at Mallalli Falls in Kodagu district. The students clung to rocks for nearly an hour before a rescue team safely brought them to shore.
Firefighters Rescue Two Students Trapped at Mallalli Falls
Two college students from Andhra Pradesh who were trapped at the popular tourist destination of Mallalli Falls in Karnataka's Kodagu district were rescued by firefighters in a daring operation.
The students became stranded near the waterfall and survived by clinging to rocks for more than an hour. Following a challenging rescue operation, firefighters successfully brought both students to safety.
Students Crossed Safety Barrier Before Incident
The rescued students have been identified as Ganesh Nayak (21) and Santosh Kumar (23), both from Andhra Pradesh. The duo had travelled to Kodagu with a group of friends on a leisure trip.
According to officials, they crossed the safety barrier installed near Mallalli Falls and entered the water despite the precautionary measures in place.
Students Clung to Rocks as Water Levels Rose
According to officials, a large volume of water was suddenly released from the power plant upstream of the waterfall. Within moments, the water level rose sharply, and the two students were caught in the strong current.
Unable to make their way to safety, they clung to a rock in the middle of the waterfall for nearly an hour while waiting for rescue teams to arrive.
Firefighters Carry Out Rescue Operation
After receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation using specialised equipment, including ropes.
Following a carefully coordinated operation, they safely rescued the two students who had been stranded in the waterfall.
The rescue operation was witnessed by several tourists and local residents who had gathered at the site.
Officials Urge Tourists to Follow Safety Guidelines
After the rescue, the two students were admitted to Somwarpet Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors said their condition was stable.
The incident serves as a reminder of the serious risks associated with ignoring safety regulations at tourist destinations. Officials have urged tourists to strictly follow safety instructions and refrain from crossing warning signs, safety barriers or protective barricades installed at such locations.
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