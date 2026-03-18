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Karnataka Shocker: Elder Brother Murders Sibling Over Marriage Dispute; Wanted to Marry the Girl Himself
In Karnataka’s Gadag district, a man killed his younger brother over a dispute involving his fiancée. The accused tried to mislead police but later confessed. He has been arrested by Nargund police.
Elder brother desired the girl his younger brother was to marry
Shepherd Fakirappa
The victim was 19-year-old Fakirappa Kuravinkoppa, a shepherd from Chikkamulangi village in Belagavi district. His elder brother, Ashok, is the accused. After the murder, Ashok called the police and tried to mislead them. He claimed that some unknown attackers had dropped a stone on his brother's head and killed him.
Also read: Belagavi Rains: Woman Dies as Wall Collapses, Husband Has a Narrow Escape
Fight with brother
Mother Yallamma's tears
Their mother, Yallamma, is heartbroken. She said the family elders had also found a girl for Ashok, but he didn't like her. 'I never imagined he would kill his own brother just because he wanted Fakirappa's fiancée,' she cried.
Arrest of the accused
As soon as they got the news, the Nargund police rushed to the spot to investigate. During the interrogation, the accused Ashok confessed to the crime. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Nargund police station.
Also read: Chikkamagaluru: Woman Forgets Bag of Gold on Train, Cops Find It and Return Everything!
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