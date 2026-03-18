Unseasonal rains in Karnataka turned deadly as a woman died in Belagavi after a wall collapse. Storms also damaged stalls and property, while a boy in Koppal was killed by lightning a day earlier.

Another life has been lost to the unseasonal summer rains lashing Karnataka. In a tragic incident in Belagavi, a woman died after the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on her during heavy rain. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Parvin Bepari. Her husband, Sharif Bepari, had a close shave and survived the incident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Couple was waiting for the rain to stop

The couple was on their bike, heading out to sell chickens, when the rain got heavier. They decided to stop and take shelter under an old, abandoned house in Hosur village. Unfortunately, the wall of that very house suddenly collapsed. Parvin was killed on the spot. Sharif, who survived the collapse, is currently receiving treatment at BIMS hospital. The family is now demanding that the government provide adequate compensation for their loss. The incident occurred within the limits of the Kakati Police Station. Across Belagavi district, strong winds and hailstorms have caused scattered damage.

Also read: Chikkamagaluru: Woman Forgets Bag of Gold on Train, Cops Find It and Return Everything!

In one instance, tin sheets from the roof of the KLE institution's premises were blown away by the wind. Luckily, no one was hurt. Two cranes were later brought in to clear the debris. In another part of the city, the storm damaged several small food stalls. The roofs of these stalls were ripped off, destroying food and other supplies. About 20 stalls had been set up for Ramzan. The owners were just preparing the evening food around 7 PM when the storm hit, leaving them in a lurch.

This tragedy comes just a day after a 14-year-old boy, Manjunath Mudegouda, died in Koppal. The 8th-standard student was struck by lightning while he was out grazing goats in Yelburga taluk.

Also read: Karnataka: Lightning Strike Kills 14-Year-Old Boy During Sudden Rains in Koppal