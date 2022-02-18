PHOTOS: When PM Modi hosted Sikhs at his residence

Check out how PM Modi and Sikh delegation meet at his official residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi turned out.

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a delegation of Sikh leaders at his official residence on Friday. The Sikh leaders and PM Modi bonded over lunch after the PM addressed them.



PM Modi hailed the contributions of the community to national integrity and prosperity. The meeting came on the last day of campaigning for the February 20 Punjab elections.

After the meeting, the Sikh leaders described the Prime Minister as a “Sikh at heart” and listed his contributions to the faith including the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Some of the prominent Sikh leaders who met PM Modi include Ravinder Singh Ahuja, president, Sikh Forum, Delhi; Mahant Karamjit Singh, president, Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar; Harmeet Singh Kalka, president, Delhi Gurudwara Committee; Manjit Singh Bhatia, president, Singh Sabha Gurdwara Sahib, Indore, MP; Prabhleen Singh, president, Young Progressive Forum, Patiala and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

Other prominent Sikh leaders invited by the PM included Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal of Sultanpur Lodhi; Baba Joga Singh; Dera Baba Jang Singh of Nanaksar, Karnal; Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi, Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar; Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib; Surinder Singh, Namdhari Darbar, Bheni Sahib; Baba Jassa Singh, Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht; Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta; and Giani Ranjit Singh, Jathedar, Takht Sri Patna Sahib.