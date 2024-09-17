West Bengal SHOCKER! Khardaha rocked by alleged gang rape during RG Kar protest meet-up

In a distressing incident that has shaken the Khardaha area, a 19-year-old woman has accused two men of gang-raping her after they met during a protest. The victim, who initially connected with the accused at a rally demanding justice for a murdered doctor, grew close to one of the men, Shubham Dhar, through Facebook interactions.

Initial connection at protest:

The 19-year-old victim met Shubham Dhar and Argha Das during a protest demanding justice for a young doctor who was raped and murdered. The three had raised slogans together at the event.

Friendship development:

Following the protest, the victim and Shubham Dhar became friends on Facebook. Their online interactions grew more intimate over time, establishing a deeper connection.

Alleged assault:

On a Saturday night, Shubham Dhar and Argha Das allegedly visited the victim’s home in Khardaha. The men reportedly intoxicated the young woman before sexually assaulting her.

Video evidence and blackmail:

The assault was recorded on video, which the accused allegedly used to blackmail the victim, threatening to release the footage if she reported the crime.

Victim's complaint:

Despite the intimidation, the victim filed a complaint with the Khardaha police station on Sunday. Her courage led to the initiation of legal proceedings against the accused.

Arrests made:

Following the complaint, the Khardaha police arrested Shubham Dhar and Argha Das. Both men are residents of Belgharia and are now in custody.

Court proceedings:

The accused were brought before the Barrackpore sub-divisional court on Monday. The judge ordered a five-day police custody for both suspects.

Medical examination:

The victim was examined at Balaram Seva Mandir Hospital in Khardaha. The medical examination is part of the evidence collection process for the ongoing investigation.

Community reaction:

The incident has caused an uproar in Khardaha, with local residents and activists expressing outrage and calling for increased vigilance and justice.

Medical expert's concern:

Dr. Kaushik Ray, who conducted the medical examination, voiced concern over the persistence of such crimes. He stressed the need for societal awakening and greater attention to these serious issues.

