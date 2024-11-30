West Bengal govt employees yet to get salary hike despite order, reports of financial crunch sparks concern

Despite issuing guidelines for salary increases, West Bengal government employees haven't received the promised hike. Learn more about this developing situation.

First Published Nov 30, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

The dispute between the West Bengal government and its employees regarding dearness allowance is well-known.

However, despite the issuance of guidelines, government employees have not received a salary increase.

Government employees are understandably upset after this information came to light and have called for protests.

So when were the guidelines for DA hike were issued by the West Bengal government and what is the current situation?

Guidelines for increasing the salaries of contractual and temporary employees in government offices were issued earlier this year.

Accordingly, the salaries of the Jalasathi workers of the West Bengal Surface Transport Corporation Workers Union were supposed to be increased.

But even as the year draws to a close, the salary remains the same and the dearness allowance sees no hike.

Is this the fate that awaits government employees in other departments of the state? This is a concern that remains to addressed.

The claim that the state government's coffers are empty has been circulating for a long time and this adds fuel to the growing concerns.

So will it now affect the salary increase of state government employees? The question arises and the state government are expected to resolve it soon.

