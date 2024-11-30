Tamil Nadu weather-Cyclone Fengal: Theaters closed across Chennai, Puducherry and other coastal districts

Theater owners have made an important announcement regarding the operation of cinemas today due to Cyclone Fengal.

Cyclone Fengal

Fengal, centered over parts of Tamil Nadu, has brought heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry since morning. A red alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall.

School Closures

With the cyclone expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Puducherry today, the Meteorological Department has predicted wind speeds of up to 90 km/h and heavy rainfall. The Tamil Nadu government is evacuating residents of coastal areas, slums, and unsafe locations due to high sea conditions.

Red Alert for Heavy Rain

Schools and colleges have been closed due to the cyclone, and flight services have been suspended. The Tamil Nadu government announced yesterday that bus services would be halted depending on the impact of the cyclone and rain.

Theaters Closed

For public safety, theater owners have announced the closure of cinemas in all affected districts due to Cyclone Fengal. Ticket bookings have also been reportedly suspended.

