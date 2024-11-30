"I'm alive": Assamese girl gets condolence messages after being mistaken for murdered Bengaluru vlogger

A makeup artist from Dibrugarh, Assam, named Maya Gogoi, faces distress due to mistaken identity with a murdered vlogger sharing the same name, receiving condolence messages on social media.

The murder of vlogger Maya Gogoi has been all over the news for the past few days and now a case of mistaken identity has been reported. Events following the murder news has caused distress for a makeup artist from Dibrugarh, Assam who shares the same name. The confusion arose after a 19-year-old vlogger, Maya Gogoi Deka, was found murdered in a Bengaluru service apartment.

The Dibrugarh-based makeup artist, Maya Gogoi, has been flooded with condolence messages on social media due to the mistaken identity. Despite clarifying her identity through multiple posts, Maya continued to receive RIP messages. She shared a video stating, "I'm alive... stop sending me these stupid comments." Maya also spoke to local media to clear the confusion, stating that she lives in Dibrugarh and has never been to Bengaluru.

“People are confusing me with the other Maya Gogoi who was murdered. It’s been extremely distressing.”, she told the local media.

The deceased Maya, originally from Guwahati, Assam, was living with her sister in Bengaluru's HSR Layout and worked at a private company in Jayanagar. She was a popular vlogger who had informed her sister that she would be attending office parties over the weekend and would not return home.

The police investigation revealed that Maya's boyfriend, Aarav Hanoy, a 21-year-old student counsellor from Kannur, Kerala, was the prime suspect in the murder. He was arrested on Friday after willing to surrender to the police.

According to reports, Aarav and Maya had checked into a service apartment on November 24, but he left alone on Tuesday morning and none other was seen entering the room. The police found Maya's body in a decomposed state with fatal injuries to her chest and head. A deep chest wound was identified as the cause of death.

Police probe found that Aarav had purchased a plastic rope online and carried a knife, which he apparently used in the crime.

Aarav confesses to attempting suicide

Meanwhile, Aarav has confessed to attempting suicide after the crime around midnight on November 24. As per the accused, he tried to hang himself from the ceiling fan in the room using the same rope he used to kill Maya, but the knot loosened, foiling his attempt.

He then stayed in the room until the morning of November 26, after which he booked an Uber to Majestic Railway Station. He switched off his phone and boarded several trains, eventually reaching Varanasi. On the 28th, he called his grandfather, a call that the police tracked. Locating Aarav during his journey proved difficult, but he informed the police of his willingness to surrender, simplifying their efforts.

According to the police, Aarav confessed to killing Maya out of suspicion. He met her six months ago through a dating app and later became suspicious that Maya had befriended someone else. After renting a room in the apartment, an argument ensued about this issue and Aarav used the rope he purchased in strangulating Maya.

