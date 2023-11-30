Want to reach Sri Lanka via Bay of Bengal? This ferry ride from Tamil Nadu offers scenic voyage!

Tamil Nadu reinstates a ferry service to Sri Lanka after 40 years, connecting Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai. Spanning 60 nautical miles, the 3-4 hour voyage fosters tourism and trade, with a $50 USD one-way fare. The service boasts safety measures and amenities at terminals, stimulating economic growth and cultural exchange. This initiative signifies a substantial leap in maritime connectivity, fostering closer ties between India and Sri Lanka.

A ferry service has been inaugurated from Tamil Nadu, India, to Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone after a hiatus of four decades. It's an exciting opportunity for travellers seeking a unique and scenic voyage abroad.

Imagine the thrill of travelling to another country on a boat or ship—quite an appealing thought, isn't it? You might wonder how it's possible for someone from India to journey so far by sea. Well, starting from the first week of October 2023, this ferry service has commenced, offering rides from Tamil Nadu in India to Sri Lanka.

This ferry route connects Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, operated by the Shipping Corporation of India. For those interested in embarking on this maritime journey to Sri Lanka, let's delve into the details of the route and fares.

The journey entails travelling from Nagapattinam port in Tamil Nadu to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka, spanning approximately 60 nautical miles. The voyage typically takes between 3 to 4 hours, promising an enjoyable and memorable experience. Notably, this service marks the revival of travel between India and Sri Lanka after a hiatus of 40 years, the last service having ceased in 1980.



This ferry service plays a pivotal role in fostering the growth of tourism and trade between the two nations. It rekindles economic activity by providing a new avenue for travel and trade, stimulating local economies and creating employment opportunities.

What amenities are available?

Passengers will find all necessary amenities at the terminal, including ticket counters, waiting areas, and pleasant cafeterias. The journey offers passengers the chance to revel in nature's beauty, scenic beaches, and the joy of a boat ride.

Safety Measures:

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has implemented various safety measures to ensure a secure and comfortable journey for passengers. They've arranged for high-speed passenger ferries equipped with safety features, ensuring a worry-free experience for the approximately 150 passengers on board. Fare Information:

For those contemplating the cost of this voyage, a one-way ticket roughly amounts to around 50 US dollars (equivalent to 6,000-7,000 rupees). However, the final ticket price may vary and is determined by the ferry operator, influenced by factors such as the chosen ferry type, class of travel, and timing.