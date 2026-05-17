According to reports, 20-year-old Ameena was admitted to Moradabad's TMU Hospital on May 9. She gave birth to a baby boy weighing just 710 grams via normal delivery. The baby was extremely underweight and premature, and sadly passed away despite treatment. But the story didn't end there. Five days later, on May 14, Ameena went into labour again and delivered triplets—one boy and two girls. Doctors consider it remarkable that all four were born through normal delivery.

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