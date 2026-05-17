UP Woman Gives Birth to Four Babies Over Five Days, Doctors Call It Extremely Rare
A rare medical case in Uttar Pradesh saw a woman deliver four babies over five days. While the first premature baby died, three newborns survived and remain under medical care.
A rare case from Sambhal
First one birth, then three more
According to reports, 20-year-old Ameena was admitted to Moradabad's TMU Hospital on May 9. She gave birth to a baby boy weighing just 710 grams via normal delivery. The baby was extremely underweight and premature, and sadly passed away despite treatment. But the story didn't end there. Five days later, on May 14, Ameena went into labour again and delivered triplets—one boy and two girls. Doctors consider it remarkable that all four were born through normal delivery.
Also read: Why Is Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal's Viral 'Government Office' Photo Facing Backlash?
How are the surviving babies doing?
A high-risk pregnancy from the start
Doctors used a 'delayed delivery' tactic
A truly rare medical event
Usually, in these pregnancies, all babies are born around the same time. A delivery spread across several days like this is an extremely rare event, which is why this case has drawn special medical attention. This incident proves just how crucial proper medical supervision is in high-risk pregnancies. It highlights the importance of timely treatment and expert medical intervention for the health of both mother and babies.
Also read: Scorpio Rams Into Passengers In Telangana's Siricilla After Sudden Turn, CCTV Captures Horrific Accident
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.