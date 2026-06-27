Five people, including a KSEB employee and a contract worker, have been arrested in Malappuram for stealing over 100 kg of aluminium conductors. The group was caught by police during a routine night patrol while transporting the stolen materials.

Five persons, including a Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) employee and a contract worker, have been arrested by Vazhikkadavu Police for allegedly stealing more than 100 kilograms of aluminium line conductors from the Vazhikkadavu KSEB office, police said. The arrested accused are Thomas, a KSEB employee from Wandoor; Abdul Salam, a contract worker at the Pookkottumpadam KSEB office and a native of Edamanna, and Jasir Hussain, Hishamudheen, and Mohammed Haseeb, all natives of Vallappuzha in Palakkad district.

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Details of the Theft and Arrest

According to the police, the theft took place in the early hours of June 26. Thomas and Abdul Salam allegedly planned the theft and asked the other accused to bring a vehicle to transport the stolen aluminium conductors.

The suspects were intercepted during a routine night patrol by Vazhikkadavu Police while transporting the stolen materials. During the inspection, the officers became suspicious, prompting one of the occupants to flee the scene. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of aluminium line conductors belonging to KSEB, concealed beneath a tarpaulin.

Further investigation revealed that the recovered conductors had been stolen from the Vazhikkadavu KSEB office and that the person who escaped during the vehicle inspection was Thomas, the KSEB employee. He was later traced and arrested by the police, the release said. The arrests were made by a police team led by Vazhikkadavu Police Station Inspector Mithun KP, assisted by Senior Civil Police Officer Sujith and Civil Police Officers Sanju and Rajmohan. The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.