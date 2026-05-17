Acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal sparked online debate after sharing an image that many users believed was AI-generated. The photo showed her in a govt office-style setting with ‘Delhi Sarkar’ signage, Indian flags and national emblem. Many congratulated her assuming she received a govt role, others criticised lack of AI disclaimer.

Acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal has landed at the centre of a social media debate after sharing a photo that many users believe was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The image, posted on her social media account, shows her sitting in what appears to be a government office. Behind her is the 'Delhi Sarkar' sign along with the Indian national emblem and two Indian flags. A nameplate reading “Laxmi Agarwal” is placed on the table in front of her while she appears to be signing a document.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The post quickly went viral, but not for the reason many expected. While several people congratulated her and believed she had received a government position or official appointment, others questioned whether the image was AI-generated and whether such content should have been clearly labelled.

In the caption written in Hindi, Laxmi wrote:

'मैं वो आवाज़ हूँ जिसे कभी दबाने की कोशिश की गई थी… अब वही आवाज़ बदलाव लिखेगी. 🇮🇳'

She further added:

'कमज़ोर समझने वालों को अब मेरा नाम याद रखना होगा — Laxmi Agarwal.'

The emotional message drew praise from many followers, but the official-looking background triggered confusion and criticism online.

Many users believed the image was real

Soon after the image was shared, several users began posting congratulatory comments. Some assumed Laxmi had been appointed to a government role because of the office-like setting, Delhi government signage, flags and emblem visible in the picture.

Comments such as 'Congratulations', 'Proud of you', 'What position?' and 'Is this true?' flooded the post.

One user wrote, “I thought this is real. You are already a public figure & you don’t need to do this.”

Another commented, “Congratulations dear diduuuuuu,” while many others praised her journey and called the moment inspirational.

However, many social media users later pointed out that the image appeared AI-generated. Several began asking why the post did not carry any disclaimer mentioning that the image may not be real.

One person wrote, “Only share real photos not AI photos please.”

Another commented, “Why are you sharing AI generated pics?”

A different user said, “You are already inspirational for us. Please don’t share AI generated photos like this.”

Debate over law and misuse of government symbols

The biggest discussion under the post began after a user claimed the image could create “legal issues” if it was AI-generated and not properly labelled.

That comment triggered a long argument among users, including people identifying themselves as lawyers.

One user argued that the image could mislead people because it included the national emblem, flags and a Delhi government-style office setup. The person also mentioned the possibility of issues under The State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

The user wrote that AI-generated official-looking images should carry proper clarification because people might believe they show a real government appointment.

Another user responded by saying Laxmi had not claimed any official designation in the post. They argued that her nameplate did not mention any government title and that viewers should be able to understand the image was AI-generated.

The legal debate continued for several comments, with users disagreeing over whether the post amounted to “misrepresentation” or whether it was simply symbolic creative expression.

One commenter asked directly, “Which position? Is there any designation written?”

Another wrote, “She isn’t claiming to be an officer or holding an office.”

Meanwhile, some users criticised the growing use of AI-generated visuals on social media and said creators should clearly disclose such content to avoid confusion.

A user commented, “Misuse of AI… everyone has to be in limit.”

Another added, “AI GENERATED image kon dalta hai yaar wo bhi esi.”

No official announcement about any government role

As the debate continued online, many users kept asking whether Laxmi Agarwal had officially joined any government department or received a public office position.

At present, there has been no official announcement regarding any such appointment.

The viral image appears to be symbolic in nature and was shared alongside an inspirational caption about strength, voice and change. However, because the setting looked official, several people mistook it for a real government photograph.

The discussion has once again highlighted how AI-generated images can blur the line between reality and fiction on social media, especially when they include government-style symbols, offices or public figures.

Despite the backlash, many users continued supporting Laxmi Agarwal and praised her courage, activism and journey as an acid attack survivor who has inspired millions across the country.

Who is Laxmi Agarwal?

Laxmi Agarwal is an Indian acid attack survivor, activist and television host known for her fight against acid violence. In 2005, at the age of 15, she was attacked with acid by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected.

Despite severe injuries, she became a leading voice for survivors and joined the 'Stop Acid Attacks' campaign. Her public interest litigation in the Supreme Court led to stricter rules on acid sales in India. Laxmi also works with the Chhanv Foundation and Sheroes Hangout cafés. Her inspiring journey was portrayed in the film Chhapaak.