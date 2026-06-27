Anantnag Police has deployed a comprehensive, multi-layer security grid for the Amarnath Yatra 2026. This includes CAPF forces, advanced tech like FRS and drones under 'Project Hawk Eye', and sniper teams to ensure pilgrims' safety.

The Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28, with Anantnag Police putting in place a comprehensive security arrangement to ensure the safety of pilgrims, including multi-layer surveillance, deployment of security forces and advanced monitoring systems along the route.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Officials said that the police, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, have been deployed in adequate strength across the entire Yatra route as part of a robust security grid.

Comprehensive Security Grid

On preparations for the Yatra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag Amod Ashok Nagpure highlighted the security measures and technological surveillance being implemented. "The Amarnath Yatra is a significant event for all of us, and the Anantnag Police bears the crucial responsibility for its preparations and security," he said.

He further informed that multiple security layers have been deployed to ensure safety along the pilgrimage route. "This year, the police have deployed multiple companies of CAPF and J&K Armed Police along the entire Yatra route," he said.

Highlighting technological surveillance, he added that facial recognition systems, CCTV coverage and drone monitoring have been activated. "We have installed 34 Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras at six locations to keep anti-social elements away from the pilgrimage sites. Additionally, a grid of 416 CCTV cameras has been set up along the route... surveillance is also being conducted via drones... mock drills are being carried out in every zone and sector," he said.

Appealing to pilgrims, he assured full security arrangements and urged them to undertake the Yatra without fear. "I urge the pilgrims to participate in the Yatra without any fear," he added.

'Project Hawk Eye' for Round-the-Clock Vigilance

Earlier on Wednesday, in a major step towards ensuring the safe, secure and peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2026 (SANJY-2026), Anantnag Police has launched "Project Hawk Eye", a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative aimed at maintaining round-the-clock vigilance from the sky to the ground along the entire yatra route.

Under this initiative, Anantnag Police has deployed a multi-layered security and surveillance grid by integrating advanced technology with strategic manpower deployment.

To maintain aerial surveillance, 5 drones are being deployed at key locations, providing real-time monitoring and enhanced situational awareness. The aerial surveillance network enables quick assessment of any emerging situation and facilitates prompt response by ground units.

On the ground, 28 strategically located Machan Morchas (elevated observation posts) have been established at vulnerable and sensitive locations to strengthen observation capabilities and enhance area domination. 22 Specially trained sniper teams have also been deployed at designated points to further reinforce the security architecture and ensure effective response preparedness. (ANI)