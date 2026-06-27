BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan was admitted to IGMC, Shimla, after his health deteriorated during a media interaction. He has now fully recovered, with doctors citing dehydration and low blood pressure as the cause, not a cardiac issue.

Following a sudden health scare during a media interaction after a BJP protest in Shimla, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan was promptly admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Saturday. Mahajan has since assured supporters that he has completely recovered.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

State BJP President Rajeev Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur visited the hospital to enquire about his well-being and consult with the attending medical team.

Mahajan Thanks Supporters for Well-Wishes

Expressing gratitude, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan said, "I am completely healthy now. Due to a sudden health-related issue, I had to undergo medical treatment at the hospital for a short while. By the grace of God, the timely care provided by the doctors, and the prayers, good wishes, and affection of my family, friends, well-wishers, and supporters, I have now fully recovered."

He further said, "I sincerely thank everyone who enquired about my well-being through phone calls, messages, and other means. Your affection, trust, and blessings are my greatest strength. I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to each one of you for your support and prayers."

BJP Leaders Confirm Stable Condition

Rajeev Bindal and Jai Ram Thakur said that party workers and well-wishers across the state were concerned after learning about Harsh Mahajan's sudden health issue. They informed that, according to the doctors, he was admitted due to dehydration and low blood pressure, and that there is no heart blockage or any other cardiac problem. They expressed relief that his condition is stable and improving rapidly and prayed for his continued good health and long life.

Details of the Health Scare

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan was earlier shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, after his health suddenly deteriorated while speaking to reporters following a BJP protest on Saturday. Mahajan complained of discomfort and was suspected of experiencing pressure in his chest while interacting with the media. He was immediately attended to and later shifted to IGMC for medical evaluation and treatment.

The incident occurred shortly after Mahajan addressed reporters, during which he had strongly criticised the Himachal Pradesh government over the elections to Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis. (ANI)