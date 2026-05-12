A 28-year-old woman, Ruksana Khatun from UP, went into labour aboard Pune-Supaul Express. RPF Constable Somnath Pathade and Head Constable Vishwajit Kakade provided immediate help under Operation Matrishakti. She safely delivered a healthy baby in guard-side coach. An ambulance was arranged, and doctors confirmed both mother and child are stable.

A pregnant woman travelling on the Pune–Supaul Express gave birth to a baby with the quick help of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. The incident happened while the train was moving, turning a normal journey into an emergency situation. The event took place on Train No. 11401 Pune-Supaul Express. The woman went into labour while the train was en route. She was travelling in the guard-side general coach.

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Quick response by RPF team

As soon as the situation was reported, RPF Constable Somnath Pathade and Head Constable Vishwajit Kakade rushed to the coach. They responded immediately after being alerted about the medical emergency.

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The officers stayed calm and acted quickly inside the moving train. They provided support to the woman during the delivery. Their presence helped manage the situation in a safe way, despite the difficult conditions.

Officials said the RPF team ensured that the mother received timely assistance during childbirth.

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Safe delivery onboard

In a remarkable outcome, the woman safely delivered a healthy baby inside the train. The birth took place with the support of the RPF personnel.

The quick action of the railway staff helped prevent any serious problems. Both the mother and the newborn were kept safe during the emergency.

After the delivery, railway staff worked together to make arrangements for further medical care.

Medical support arranged immediately

Following the birth, efforts were made to safely move the mother and baby from the coach. Station authorities were informed without delay.

A 108 ambulance service was arranged quickly so that both could receive proper medical check-up and care. The coordination between RPF, railway staff, and local services helped ensure smooth handling of the situation.

Doctors later confirmed that both the mother and the baby were stable and in good health.

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Identity of the mother and travel details

The woman was identified as 28-year-old Ruksana Khatun, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She was travelling with her husband, Jameel Belawar.

The couple was travelling from Pune to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction when the unexpected labour began. What started as a regular trip became a moment of emergency and then relief.

Family expresses gratitude

The family thanked the RPF personnel and railway authorities for their quick help. They appreciated the calm response and support given during a critical time.

Their gratitude reflected the importance of having trained staff available on trains to deal with medical emergencies.

Operation Matrishakti highlighted

The incident has drawn attention to Operation Matrishakti, an initiative by Indian Railways. The programme aims to support pregnant women and provide timely help during travel emergencies.

The successful handling of this case has been seen as an example of the humanitarian side of Indian Railways. Many people have praised the RPF team for their dedication and fast action.

The safe delivery aboard the Pune-Supaul Express shows how quick thinking and teamwork can save lives. Thanks to the RPF personnel, both mother and baby are safe. The incident stands as a positive example of railway staff helping passengers in need, even in challenging situations on a moving train.