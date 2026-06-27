YSRCP alleges the probe into Sai Krishna's custodial death is unfair and aims to protect the guilty. The party demands a CBI inquiry, claiming the government is misleading the court about missing CCTV footage and is acting on political orders.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has reiterated that the investigation into the custodial death of Sai Krishna is not progressing in a fair manner, and efforts are on to save the people responsible for the incident. The opposition party here alleged that the government has been misleading the court as well and demanded that the CCTV footage be retrieved, besides ordering a CBI probe.

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Allegations Over Missing CCTV Footage

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Party Legal Cell President Manohar Reddy said the mention of the disappearance of CCTV footage is nothing but misleading the court, as the camera network has a three-tier system and should be monitored by higher officials as well. "The government boasts of using high-end cameras with AI, and there is no reason why the footage should not be available and why the cameras were not functioning. This goes against the Supreme Court directions that in case of custodial death, CCTV footage should be preserved and presented, and high-end technology should be used," as per the release.

Demand for CBI Investigation

YSRCP said yhe investigation is being carried out in a "shoddy manner" as the accused are also police and the investigation is also carried out by them and "only if CBI carries out the probe can the truth come out, he said, adding that the camera footage will be monitored at Police Command Centre and at other high places and if the government tells the Court that cameras were not working is not acceptable".

Details of the Case and Alleged Lapses

The Task Force is given an assignment only in special cases but here the force, working under the Vijayawada Commissioner, went to Markapuram to bring Sai Krishna and handed him over to the Krishna Lanka police station. He was tortured and there is no trace of his dead body, he said.

The remand report does not mention vital issues about whether or not a complaint was lodged about the nonfunctioning of the cameras and how many personnel of the Krishna Lanka police station were questioned, he added.

All lapses sum up to the single motive of saving the higher-ups involved in the case and police are acting as per the dictates of the higher-ups and political bosses, YSRCP concluded.

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