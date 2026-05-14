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Scorpio Rams Into Passengers In Telangana's Siricilla After Sudden Turn, CCTV Captures Horrific Accident
A serious accident took place at Gaja Singavaram bus stop in Telangana, when a Scorpio vehicle hit the passengers. The passengers were waiting for an approaching bus, which overtook Scorpio and suddenly turned right near bus stop, leading to crash.
Scorpio Vehicle Hits Passengers At Gaja Singavaram Stage
A shocking road accident took place at Gaja Singavaram bus stop in Gambiraopetta mandal. A Scorpio rammed into passengers who were waiting at the roadside stage.
Fatal Accident in Rajanna Siricilla #Telangana
A Scorpio vehicle rammed into passengers waiting at Gaja Singavaram stage in Gambiraopetta mandal. An electric vehicle, overtaking the Scorpio (Kamareddy to Siricilla route) from the left, suddenly turned
1/2 pic.twitter.com/8iPeBG26j4
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 13, 2026
According to available details, the Scorpio was travelling on the Kamareddy to Siricilla route when the crash happened.
How The Accident Happened
A bus was overtaking the Scorpio from the left side. During the move, the bus suddenly turned right and stopped near the stage area.
Location : Telangana
Distracted Scorpio? 🤔pic.twitter.com/eNmx1a5k0C
— DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) May 14, 2026
This sudden movement reportedly caused confusion on the road. As a result, the Scorpio vehicle crashed into people waiting at the stage.
The exact number of injured persons has not been clearly confirmed in the details available. Some social media users have asked for clarity about casualties and injuries.
Viral Video And Public Reaction
A video of the incident has circulated widely on social media. Many people reacted strongly after watching the footage.
Some users discussed the speed limit and said that the driver should have reduced speed quickly due to the situation. Others questioned how many people were injured and asked for official information.
సిరిసిల్ల జిల్లా రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో బయటపడిన మరో సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజ్
ఆర్టీసీ బస్సు డ్రైవర్ తప్పిదం వల్ల అదుపుతప్పి ప్రయాణికుల మీదకి దూసుకెళ్లిన స్కార్పియో కారు https://t.co/3C9aBMmMyYpic.twitter.com/sLOL8gsFmT
— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) May 14, 2026
Several comments focused on road safety and responsible driving. Some users blamed reckless behaviour, while others suggested that multiple vehicles may have contributed to the accident.
A few reactions also mentioned concerns about road conditions and traffic behaviour. Some users called the incident a result of careless driving, while others pointed to possible chain reactions involving different vehicles.
One user asked whether at least a child survived, showing concern about passenger safety.
Safety Concerns Raised
The accident has once again highlighted the importance of careful driving near bus stops and roadside stages, where people often wait close to traffic.
Sudden turns, wrong-side overtaking, and unexpected stops can create dangerous situations. Road safety experts generally advise drivers to maintain safe distance and follow traffic rules strictly.
The viral video has increased discussion about driving discipline, road awareness, and responsibility of all drivers involved.
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