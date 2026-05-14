A video of the incident has circulated widely on social media. Many people reacted strongly after watching the footage.

Some users discussed the speed limit and said that the driver should have reduced speed quickly due to the situation. Others questioned how many people were injured and asked for official information.

Several comments focused on road safety and responsible driving. Some users blamed reckless behaviour, while others suggested that multiple vehicles may have contributed to the accident.

A few reactions also mentioned concerns about road conditions and traffic behaviour. Some users called the incident a result of careless driving, while others pointed to possible chain reactions involving different vehicles.

One user asked whether at least a child survived, showing concern about passenger safety.