The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has announced a recruitment drive for 224 technical, operational, and administrative posts for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. The vacancies include roles like Junior Engineer and Station Manager, with a selection process involving a CBT, document verification, and a medical exam.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the organization in charge of constructing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, has announced a massive recruitment drive to fill 224 technical, operational, and administrative posts. According to a recruiting notice posted by NHSRCL, the positions are part of efforts to assist the continuing development of India's first bullet train project, one of the country's most ambitious transport infrastructure endeavours.

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Which Positions Are Open?

According to the reports, the recruitment drive includes a total of 224 posts, comprising 209 non-executive positions and 15 executive positions.

The vacancies cover a range of departments and functions, including: Junior Engineer Station/Train Manager Depot/Operations Controller Information Technology (IT) Security Junior Engineer vacancies are available in several disciplines, including Civil, Track, Electrical, Signalling and Telecom (S&T), Rolling Stock and Automatic Fare Collection (AFC).

Eligibility Criteria

The announcement states that candidates must be under the age of 45 on May 31, 2026. Candidates must also have at least three years of expertise in operations and maintenance for railway, metro, or Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects. Furthermore, candidates must have either a three-year diploma or a BE/BTech degree in the applicable area, depending on the post sought for.

Salary And Perks

Selected applicants would be paid under the Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) pay system, which ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,25,000 depending on the position.

Employees will be eligible for new benefits, which include:

House Rental Allowance (HRA)

Medical facilities

Other allowable allowances and perks.

NHSRCL has also imposed a Rs 3 lakh security bond, with shortlisted candidates required to serve for a minimum of four years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a multi-stage recruitment process comprising:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Only those who successfully clear all stages will be considered for final appointment.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor

The hiring coincides with the ongoing construction of India's first high-speed rail project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor. The aerodynamic design of the train has previously been displayed by the Ministry of Railways. The service is anticipated to cut the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to about two hours once it is operational. August 15, 2027 is the project's current scheduled inauguration date.