Indian Railways has approved two major projects: a Rs 206 crore deployment of the Kavach 4.0 safety system on Northern Railway routes, and a Rs 175 crore project to create additional locomotive homing facilities in Raipur to boost maintenance.

Kavach 4.0 to be Deployed on Key Northern Railway Routes

In another significant step towards expanding India's indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, Indian Railways has approved the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 on 680 Route Kilometres (RKm) of the Rewari-Delhi and Shakurbasti-Bathinda sections, including feeder branch lines, of Delhi Division, Northern Railway. The project has been approved at a cost of Rs 206 crore.

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Ministry of Railways said that the project forms part of Indian Railways' ongoing nationwide rollout of Kavach, aimed at expanding the indigenous safety system across high-density and strategically important routes.

Kavach is India's indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to significantly enhance railway safety by preventing Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) incidents and train collisions. The system continuously monitors train movements, automatically applies brakes whenever necessary, permits trains to operate safely at maximum permissible speeds, and supports reliable train operations even during adverse weather conditions such as dense fog, as per the ministry.

Deployment of Kavach Version 4.0 on these important routes of Indian Railways will strengthen safety, improve operational efficiency, enhance reliability of train operations and support faster, technology-driven movement of both passenger and freight services.

Indian Railways Approves Locomotive Maintenance Project in Raipur

In a significant step towards strengthening locomotive maintenance infrastructure, Indian Railways has approved a project worth Rs 175 crore for creation of additional homing facilities for 250 three phase electric locomotives at the High Horse Power (HHP) Diesel Shed, Raipur, under South East Central Railway (SECR).

Homing refers to the assignment of a locomotive to a designated locomotive shed, which serves as its primary maintenance base. The homing shed is responsible for the locomotive's scheduled maintenance, safety inspections, repairs, and overall upkeep to ensure its safe and efficient operation.

The project has been sanctioned as part of Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to augment maintenance infrastructure in line with the rapid expansion of the electric locomotive fleet and increasing freight and passenger operations across the network.

The additional homing facilities will enable Indian Railways to better utilise existing infrastructure while creating the required space for future technological expansion at the Raipur depot. (ANI)