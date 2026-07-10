Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers in Raichur, Karnataka, protested demanding better wages, social security, and a rollback of the National Education Policy. Affiliated with CITU, they blocked the DC's office as part of a 'Black Day' protest.

Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers in Raichur on Friday demanded better wages and the rollback of the National Education Policy (NEP), protesting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office as part of a statewide 'Black Day' observance.

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The protesters have also called for increased funding for the midday meal scheme, better wages, and recognition, among other things.

The workers, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), raised slogans and blocked the entrance to the Deputy Commissioner's Office, calling for the fulfilment of their several long-pending demands.

Among their demands were increased funding for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to cope with rising costs, rollback of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), withdrawl of the move to introduce LKG and UKG classes in government schools, measures to address the declining number of beneficiaries at Anganwadi centres, and better wages, social security and recognition for Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers.

Protest leaders said the policies of both the Central and State Governments are undermining public welfare schemes and putting an additional burden on workers without adequate support. They warned that protests would be intensified if the government failed to respond positively to their demands.

Similar Agitation in Himachal Pradesh

Earlier in June, hundreds of Anganwadi workers and helpers from across Himachal Pradesh staged a gherao of the state Secretariat on Monday, demanding gratuity, pension, EPF benefits and improved service conditions, while warning of an intensified agitation if their demands remain unaddressed.

The protest was organised by the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, with workers raising slogans against what they described as decades of neglect despite their contribution to child welfare and community health services.

'Decades of Neglect'

Addressing the gathering, Anganwadi Workers Association Vice-President Sudarshana Sharma said workers had been struggling for their rights for decades but had received little support from successive governments." Anganwadi workers have been fighting for their rights for a very long time. Even after nearly 50 years of service, neither adequate wages nor allowances have been provided. Whenever any increase is announced, it is only a small amount. We have received nothing substantial from the Central Government," Sharma said.

She highlighted the plight of Anganwadi workers after retirement, alleging that they are left without any financial security despite decades of service. (ANI)