Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring says he will skip a meeting between Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Channi. He stated that discussions might involve him, and his absence would be better for open dialogue amid the party's internal rift.

Punjab Congress chief to skip crucial meeting

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said that he will not be present at the meeting between AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

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Speaking to ANI, Raja Warring acknowledged that the discussion between the two senior Congress leaders might involve remarks against him as the rift in the party's Punjab unit stemmed from the leadership shuffle where Warring held his post as the State Congress chief. Bhupesh Baghel and Channi are scheduled to hold the meeting on Saturday, after the former CM and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa skipped the initial meeting amid a speculated rift.

'Better they hold meeting without me': Warring

The Congress leader maintained that the party's Punjab unit was united ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections despite differences. Warring said, "Bhupesh Baghel is going to the meeting. Everything should be smooth in the coming days. I don't think I will go, because discussions against me might be involved. It would be better if they held the meeting without me. Sometimes the person does not openly speak up face-to-face, and the other person might also get hurt. So it is better that they hold the meeting without me. We are all united. Small issues will be resolved through dialogue with the leadership. I have no issues with anyone. Some seniors are like father-figures, and I will bow down to them."

Earlier today, Warring said that Bhupesh Baghel was scheduled to meet Charanjit Channi on Saturday, adding that Baghel will hold a private discussion first before meeting other leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Warring said Baghel had informed him about the meeting and indicated that he would first hold separate discussions before bringing everyone together. "Bhupesh Baghel informed me that a meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow, though I am unaware of the venue or the arrangements. He told me that he would speak privately first, and then we would sit down for a discussion. I believe you will see everyone on a shared platform within the next day or two. Name just one senior leader who has said they are unwilling to accept the President," Warring said. (ANI)