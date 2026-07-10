A private school bus overturned near Khejrawas in Jaipur, injuring four children. Police said the preliminary cause was the steering locking up. The injured students received treatment at a local health centre and were later sent home.

A private school bus carrying children lost control and overturned in Jaipur, injuring four school children, a police officer said on Friday.

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The accident took place near Khejrawas, within the jurisdiction of the Jobner police station Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Hanuman Prasad Meena said that a private school bus carrying children lost control and overturned.

Steering Lock-up Suspected Cause

"Four school children sustained minor injuries in the incident".

"Preliminary information suggested that the steering locking up was the cause of the accident," SP Meena added.

Police Response and Medical Aid

Upon receiving the information, Station House Officer (SHO) Hanuman Sahay arrived at the scene with a police team.

The police immediately rushed all the injured to the Jobner Community Health Centre (CHC) for admission. They were sent home after receiving treatment, SP Meena added.

More details are awaited (ANI)