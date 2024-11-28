Tamil Nadu weather: Cyclone Fengal to bring heavy rainfall to Chennai, Pondicherry, and other coastal areas

Heavy Rain Warning: A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone today and make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal. Rainfall will intensify from November 29, with heavy rain expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on November 30.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast

Northeast Monsoon

A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwest and is expected to intensify into a cyclone by this evening or night. The cyclone will be named Fengal. The deep depression was reported to be moving at 13 kmph but has remained stationary for the past 6 hours.

article_image2

Fengal Cyclone Formation

Cyclone Forming Today Evening

The deep depression, currently centered 480 km southeast of Chennai, has started moving at 2 kmph. The Meteorological Department predicts cyclone formation within the next 12 hours. The cyclone was initially predicted to make landfall between Chennai and Puducherry, but the path has slightly changed due to wind variations.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rain Impact

Cyclone Landfall Location

The Meteorological Department predicts landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal, with the eye of the cyclone expected to be over Puducherry. Private weather analyst Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John predicts moderate rain from the delta to Chennai today, along with cool winds.

article_image4

Heavy Rainfall Predicted

Heavy Rain on December 1 and 2

Rainfall will intensify from November 29, with heavy rain expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu on November 30. Heavy rain is also expected along the coasts of Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Villupuram. Tamil Nadu Weatherman predicts a 'full effect' rain on December 1 and 2.

