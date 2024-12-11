Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents

A 25-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh committed suicide after loan app agents shared morphed photos of his wife with his contacts. This tragic incident follows two other similar cases in the state this week.

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh took his life after loan app agents sent morphed photos of his wife to his contacts. Government authorities are addressing the problem of harsh treatment after this instance brought to light the extreme abuse that borrowers endure from these applications. Earlier this year, Narendra married Akhila, and the two of them moved to Visakhapatnam, where he was employed as a fisherman. He got into debt because he was unable to go fishing for a few days due to bad weather. Narendra used a lending app to borrow Rs 2,000 to pay for his expenditures. Agents from the app soon started sending him unpleasant messages and pestering him for payback.

They also sent morphed photos of his wife with a price quote to his contacts, including friends and family. Akhila confronted her husband after receiving the pictures and found out about the debt. The abuse persisted even after the couple decided to pay back the entire sum.

Also Read | T20 World Cup to BJP's win and more: Check out India's top Google searches of 2024

People began approaching him, calling him, and inquiring about the picture. Narendra killed himself after feeling degraded and heartbroken.

This is the third incident in Andhra Pradesh this week. In Nandyal district, a young woman harassed by loan app agents attempted suicide but was saved by the police. Loan apps offer quick loans with minimal paperwork, but their aggressive and inhumane recovery methods have faced frequent criticism.

Also Read | Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024; Check out India’s rank

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha had raised the loan app concerns in the state assembly last month and said the government would start cracking down on such people.  "The loan apps are luring the common public with their trapping mechanism. They first offer loans with lesser documentation and then torture the borrowers by illegal means. Their torture is so very harsh that people are committing suicide," she had said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case dmn

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes dmn

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes

Permanent alimony shouldn't penalize husband but ensure decent living for wife: Supreme Court shk

Permanent alimony shouldn't penalize husband but ensure decent living for wife: Supreme Court

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Bengaluru techie suicide case Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik, #Accenture trending on social media along with Atul Subhash?

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Recent Stories

Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors dmn

Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors

Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most gcw

Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat dmn

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat dmn

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat

Designer Brands Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Optimistic

Designer Brands Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Optimistic

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon