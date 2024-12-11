Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents

A 25-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh committed suicide after loan app agents shared morphed photos of his wife with his contacts. This tragic incident follows two other similar cases in the state this week.

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh took his life after loan app agents sent morphed photos of his wife to his contacts. Government authorities are addressing the problem of harsh treatment after this instance brought to light the extreme abuse that borrowers endure from these applications. Earlier this year, Narendra married Akhila, and the two of them moved to Visakhapatnam, where he was employed as a fisherman. He got into debt because he was unable to go fishing for a few days due to bad weather. Narendra used a lending app to borrow Rs 2,000 to pay for his expenditures. Agents from the app soon started sending him unpleasant messages and pestering him for payback.

They also sent morphed photos of his wife with a price quote to his contacts, including friends and family. Akhila confronted her husband after receiving the pictures and found out about the debt. The abuse persisted even after the couple decided to pay back the entire sum.

People began approaching him, calling him, and inquiring about the picture. Narendra killed himself after feeling degraded and heartbroken.

This is the third incident in Andhra Pradesh this week. In Nandyal district, a young woman harassed by loan app agents attempted suicide but was saved by the police. Loan apps offer quick loans with minimal paperwork, but their aggressive and inhumane recovery methods have faced frequent criticism.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha had raised the loan app concerns in the state assembly last month and said the government would start cracking down on such people. "The loan apps are luring the common public with their trapping mechanism. They first offer loans with lesser documentation and then torture the borrowers by illegal means. Their torture is so very harsh that people are committing suicide," she had said.

