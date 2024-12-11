CamCom CEO Ajith Nayar receives Dr Mangalam Swaminathan's National Award for key contribution in AI; see PICS

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 8:20 PM IST

Ajith Nayar, CamCom CEO, a native of Kerala's Kottayam, has been conferred with Dr Mangalam Swaminathan's National Award for Excellence in the category of Pravasi Bharatiya for his contribution to the nation in 2024. The award not only recognises Ajith’s pioneering work in Artificial Intelligence but also celebrates the outstanding contributions of non-resident Indians (NRIs) like him, who are making a global impact and contributing to the progress and welfare of their motherland. 

Ajith, born and brought up in Kottayam, has been a serial entrepreneur besides working in corporates house like Wipro.

He is currently founder and CEO of CamCom, a Bangalore based AI startup which has grown over the past few years to become one of India’s leading organizations in the Visual AI space with clients spanning India, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and North America. 

The Dr Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation's annual National Excellence Award ceremony was held on November 28th at the NDMC Convention Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi.

