Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's in-laws reject harassment charge, calls it 'baseless'

The family of Nikita, wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who committed suicide, denies harassment allegations. They claim the accusations are baseless and will present evidence to support their claim. Atul's suicide note alleges harassment during divorce proceedings.

Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's in-laws reject harassment charge, say we are not guilty gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 7:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

Amid the ongoing calls for justice for Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, his wife’s family has come out and said that they regret Atul’s death, but are not guilty of what happened. The mother-in-law of techie Atul Subhash, who committed suicide in Bengaluru, has denied any harassment claims made against her daughter Nikita and their family. She told media, "Atul Subhash has vented his frustration on us. All of these accusations are baseless, and I will present all the evidence to the world. My daughter will never encourage someone to end their life."

Additionally, Nikita's uncle, Sushil Kumar, also refuted allegations made against him and his family following the suicide of Nikita’s estranged husband Atul Subhash. "Subhash's allegations are baseless. Nikita is not there right now, but she will answer all of your questions when she returns. I came to know through media that my name was mentioned in the FIR in Atul Subhash's suicide case. But I was not there (in Bengaluru), and neither did I have any role in this case. We came to know about the case from media only," he added.

Also Read | 'Section 498A misused to force husband...': SC's big remark on dowry cases amid Atul Subhash Suicide SHOCKER

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie, was found dead at his Bengaluru home on Monday morning. There was a 24-page suicide note and a 'justice is due' banner in his room. According to the statement, Nikita and her relatives harassed him throughout the divorce process in order to force him to pay hefty maintenance and alimony payments. In his police complaint, Atul's brother Bikas Kumar said that Atul had described in his suicide note how the accused had been extorting and harassing him both physically and emotionally.

The police had registered a case against Subhash's wife and her family members under sections 108 and 3(5) of BNS Act, based on a complaint filed by Atul Subhash's brother. Section 108 of BNS Act (Abetment to Suicide) is non-bailable.

Also Read | Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru police book wife, in-laws for harassment and extortion 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents gcw

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case dmn

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes dmn

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes

Permanent alimony shouldn't penalize husband but ensure decent living for wife: Supreme Court shk

Permanent alimony shouldn't penalize husband but ensure decent living for wife: Supreme Court

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Recent Stories

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Q32 Bio Stock Plunges After Analyst Downgrades, Price-Target Slashes Over Alopecia Data: Retail Confidence Drops

Q32 Bio Stock Plunges After Analyst Downgrades, Price-Target Slashes Over Alopecia Data: Retail Confidence Drops

Adobe Analyst Frets Over Shaky Fundamentals Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Optimistic

Adobe Analyst Frets Over Shaky Fundamentals Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Optimistic

BitFuFu Stock Surges Pre-Market On Cost-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Expansion: Retail Sentiment Powers Up

BitFuFu Stock Surges Pre-Market On Cost-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Expansion: Retail Sentiment Powers Up

Exxon Mobil Unveils 2030 Plan Intending To Deliver Incremental Earnings Potential Of $20B: Retail’s Unswayed For Now

Exxon Mobil Unveils 2030 Plan Intending To Deliver Incremental Earnings Potential Of $20B: Retail’s Unswayed For Now

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon