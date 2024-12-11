Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's in-laws reject harassment charge, calls it 'baseless'

The family of Nikita, wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who committed suicide, denies harassment allegations. They claim the accusations are baseless and will present evidence to support their claim. Atul's suicide note alleges harassment during divorce proceedings.

Amid the ongoing calls for justice for Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, his wife’s family has come out and said that they regret Atul’s death, but are not guilty of what happened. The mother-in-law of techie Atul Subhash, who committed suicide in Bengaluru, has denied any harassment claims made against her daughter Nikita and their family. She told media, "Atul Subhash has vented his frustration on us. All of these accusations are baseless, and I will present all the evidence to the world. My daughter will never encourage someone to end their life."

Additionally, Nikita's uncle, Sushil Kumar, also refuted allegations made against him and his family following the suicide of Nikita’s estranged husband Atul Subhash. "Subhash's allegations are baseless. Nikita is not there right now, but she will answer all of your questions when she returns. I came to know through media that my name was mentioned in the FIR in Atul Subhash's suicide case. But I was not there (in Bengaluru), and neither did I have any role in this case. We came to know about the case from media only," he added.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie, was found dead at his Bengaluru home on Monday morning. There was a 24-page suicide note and a 'justice is due' banner in his room. According to the statement, Nikita and her relatives harassed him throughout the divorce process in order to force him to pay hefty maintenance and alimony payments. In his police complaint, Atul's brother Bikas Kumar said that Atul had described in his suicide note how the accused had been extorting and harassing him both physically and emotionally.

The police had registered a case against Subhash's wife and her family members under sections 108 and 3(5) of BNS Act, based on a complaint filed by Atul Subhash's brother. Section 108 of BNS Act (Abetment to Suicide) is non-bailable.

