Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce case update: Are the couple planning to reunite? Read on

Details have emerged about what transpired during the reconciliation talks between actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti, who has filed for divorce.

Jayam Ravi Divorce Case

Jayam Ravi has carved a niche for himself in Tamil cinema with his diverse roles. His debut film, Jayam, became his identity. He followed it up with hits like 'M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi', 'Mazhai', 'Unakkum Enakkum', 'Deepavali', 'Santhosh Subramaniam', 'Dhaam Dhoom', and 'Peranmai'.

Jayam Ravi's Diverse Roles

'Thani Oruvan', directed by his brother Mohan Raja, propelled him further. Unlike actors sticking to similar roles, he explored genres like zombie ('Miruthan'), tribal ('Vanamagan'), sci-fi ('Tik Tik Tik', 'Bhoomi'), and historical ('Ponniyin Selvan').

Actor Jayam Ravi's Upcoming Films

His upcoming releases include 'Genie' and 'Kadhalikka Neramillai'. He's also rumored to play the villain in Sivakarthikeyan's next. While 'Siren' was well-received, 'Brother' faced competition from 'Amaran' during Diwali.

Jayam Ravi's Statement

His divorce announcement two months ago caused a stir. He cited family welfare as the reason. Aarti's response claimed ignorance and distress for herself and their children. She later expressed her willingness to reconcile, hoping for justice from the court.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti's Case

Following the divorce filing, Jayam Ravi appeared in court on the 15th. Aarti, citing health issues, appeared via video conference. The judge ordered mediation. The November 27th session yielded no resolution, postponing the case to December 7th.

