TVK candidate V. S. Babu defeated CM M. K. Stalin in Kolathur by 8,284 votes, ending Stalin's winning streak. The result is part of a wider surge by Vijay’s TVK, which is leading in many seats across Tamil Nadu. The upset triggered a flood of memes online. The outcome signals a major political shift, challenging long dominance of DMK and AIADMK.

In a major upset in Tamil Nadu politics, M. K. Stalin has lost the Kolathur Assembly seat to V. S. Babu of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Babu won by a margin of 8,284 votes, securing 76,796 votes against Stalin’s 68,512. The result is being seen as one of the biggest shocks of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Kolathur had been a stronghold for Stalin. He had won the seat in 2011, 2016 and 2021. This defeat ends a long winning streak and marks a major political moment in the state.

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TVK’s rapid rise

The victory comes as part of a larger wave in favour of TVK, the party launched by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

As of Monday afternoon, TVK had already won 11 seats and was leading in around 96 others. The majority mark in the 234-member Assembly is 118.

In comparison, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had won only a few seats and was trailing in many key constituencies.

TVK’s strong performance is being linked to support from young voters, anti-incumbency against the ruling party, and a focused grassroots campaign.

Strong performance in cities

One of the biggest factors behind TVK’s rise has been its performance in urban areas. Early trends showed the party leading in 31 out of 37 seats in the Chennai region. It was also ahead in 49 out of 65 urban constituencies across the state.

These gains appear to have come largely at the expense of the DMK, which has traditionally been strong in cities.

A three-way contest reshapes politics

This election saw a rare three-cornered contest between the DMK, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and TVK. For over 50 years, Tamil Nadu politics has been dominated by the DMK and AIADMK. But TVK’s entry has changed that pattern.

Many experts say this election could mark the beginning of a new political phase in the state.

TVK confident about forming government

Despite not yet crossing the majority mark, TVK leaders have shown confidence. Party spokesperson Felix Gerald said the party expects to form the government on its own. He claimed there is a “silent wave” in favour of Vijay and that people were looking for change after years of rule by the two major parties.

Earlier exit polls had predicted a DMK victory, but some surveys hinted that TVK could emerge as a strong force or even a kingmaker.

The ‘Vijay effect’

Many observers believe that Vijay’s popularity has played a major role in TVK’s success.

Like earlier actor-politicians such as M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, Vijay has a strong emotional connection with the public.

However, his appeal is seen as more personal than political. He has built a large fan base over the years, and that support now seems to have turned into votes.

Social media reacts with memes

Soon after Stalin’s defeat became clear, social media was flooded with memes and reactions.

Many users pointed out that Stalin had won Kolathur in the last three elections but lost this time. Some posts joked about the sudden change, while others shared edited images and sarcastic comments.

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A few posts were sharp and critical, reflecting strong political feelings. Others took a lighter tone, comparing the result to a surprising twist in a film.

The online reaction shows how closely people are following the election and how strongly they are responding to the results.

What this result means

Stalin’s loss is not just about one seat. It reflects a larger shift in voter mood.

The result suggests that voters are open to change and willing to support a new political force. It also shows that even strong leaders are not guaranteed victory.

For TVK, this win adds to its growing momentum. For the DMK, it is a clear sign that it needs to rethink its strategy.

What happens next

Counting is still underway, and final results are yet to be declared.

If current trends continue, TVK could emerge as the largest party and possibly form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

For now, the focus remains on the numbers — and on how this unexpected political story will unfold.

(With ANI inputs)