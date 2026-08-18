Tejasvi Surya stepped down as BJYM National President, reflecting on his 14-year journey. He thanked the BJP's top leadership, including PM Modi, and congratulated Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi who will now take charge of the party's youth wing.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the party's top leadership and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers as he reflected on his 14-year journey with the youth wing and congratulated Hemang Joshi on taking over the leadership.

Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi will take charge as Yuva Morcha president, replacing Tejasvi Surya in a reshuffle in the BJP leadership.

Tejasvi Surya Reflects on BJYM Journey

In a post on X, Surya recalled beginning his BJYM journey as a grassroots worker in the city unit, saying he had never imagined that the journey would eventually take him to the position of National President. 14 years ago, I began my BJYM journey as a karyakarta of the city unit. That it would take me all the way to National President was something I never ever imagined. I am deeply grateful to @narendramodi Ji, HM @AmitShah Ji, @JPNadda Ji and @blsanthosh Ji for their faith and the… pic.twitter.com/giqIgWTiiz — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 17, 2026

"14 years ago, I began my BJYM journey as a karyakarta of the city unit. That it would take me all the way to National President was something I never ever imagined," Surya said.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

Surya also thanked BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal for guiding him in their roles as prabharis.

"I am deeply grateful to @narendramodi Ji, HM @AmitShah Ji, @JPNadda Ji and @blsanthosh Ji for their faith and the opportunity to serve. I thank @tarunchughbjp ji & @sunilbansalbjp ji for having guided us as the Prabhari's. My very best wishes to @drhemangjoshimp as he takes BJYM to greater heights under @NitinNabin Ji's leadership. To every karyakarta who opened your homes and hearts, guided and corrected me, and stood by me - thank you. Positions change. Titles change but - Once BJYM, Always BJYM," the X post read.

Surya penned an open letter addressed to BJYM workers, describing his journey through the organisation and expressing his appreciation for those who supported and guided him during his years of service.

Surya's remarks come as the BJP's organisational changes bring a new leadership team to the BJYM, with the focus now shifting to the next phase under its new leadership.

BJP Announces New National Office-Bearers

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Tuesday welcomed the BJP's newly announced national office-bearers' team, saying it brings together experienced leaders as well as newcomers.

"The team includes people with ample experience as well as plenty of newcomers... I extend my best wishes to those who have been given the opportunity to work in this national team", he said.

New General Secretaries and Vice Presidents

Under Nitin Nabin, the party has entrusted key responsibilities to a new set of General Secretaries, including former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi, and Sanjay Bhatia.

Furthermore, several senior leaders have been named as National Vice Presidents. This list includes former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor, and Madhuchandra Kar.

Notably, six of the thirteen new vice presidents are women.

Other Key Appointments

In terms of specialised roles, Piyush Goyal has once again given the responsibility of National Treasurer. Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh has been named the Central Office In-charge. (ANI)